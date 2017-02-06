San Ramon bank robber sought

- Here is KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee's Rap Sheet blog for Feb. 6, 2017:

MAN ROBS SAN RAMON BANK: San Ramon police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a bank today and briefly took an employee hostage.

The holdup happened just before noon when the man walked into the U.S. Bank at 2821 Crow Canyon Road and demanded money in "large bills" from several tellers while armed with a revolver, police said.

As he left, he "directed one of the employees to accompany him out of the building," police said. The robber walked with the employee for about 150 yards to a residential area before telling her to return to the bank.

The robber is described as a white man, about 40 to 45 years old, with gray facial stubble. He was wearing a dark-colored pea coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, black beanie, dark colored trousers and dark colored cotton or wool gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Ramon police at (925) 973-2700.



VALLEJO HOMICIDE SUSPECTS HELD: Vallejo police have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting death over the weekend.

Shawn Brown, 44, was arrested on suspicion of murder and Reginald McKinney, 48, was held on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.

The victim, whose name hasn't been released, was shot on the 100 block of Hilborn Street about 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

