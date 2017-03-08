More suspects held in brazen Apple Store burglary

-

Here is KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee's Rap Sheet blog for March 8, 2017:

PALO ALTO APPLE STORE BURGLARY UPDATE: Palo Alto police have identified six more suspects in a brazen Apple Store "smash and grab" burglary in which a team of Oakland gang members smashed through the business with an SUV.

The burglars drove a rented Kia through the glass storefront of the store at 340 University Ave. shortly after 4:30 a.m. Dec. 4.

Officers found the SUV on the sidewalk. Video surveillance showed eight to 10 people crawling into the store and stealing items.

A search of the area led to the arrest of four suspects: Shaquin Ferguson, 19; Erica Jaynisha White, 18; Armonie Pugh, 18, and a 16-year-old boy.

Police have since identified six more suspects. Five of them have been arrested: Lonnell Turner, 20; Robert Carter, 20; two 17-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl.

The sixth suspect, Reginald Ayala, 19, of Oakland, is being sought on a $500,000 warrant.

The names of the juveniles in the case were withheld because of their ages.

Police say the case remains active, and investigators are trying to determine whether the burglary is linked to other Apple Store break-ins in the Bay Area.

