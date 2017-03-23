Man arrested after search yields drugs and guns

- Here is KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee's Rap Sheet blog for March 23, 2017:

GUNS AND DRUGS: A man on probation was arrested after a search of his Brentwood home yielded drugs, guns and cash, Antioch police said.

The Antioch police special operations unit searched 31-year-old Jerome Trainor's home on Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives found four guns, more than six ounces of cocaine and more than $40,000 in cash, police said.

Trainor was arrested on suspicion of weapons and drug possession and was booked at Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez. He was being held in lieu of $350,000 bail.

You can see Henry Lee daily on KTVU.