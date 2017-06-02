San Jose State basketball player held in hold-up

- Here is KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee's Rap Sheet blog for June 2, 2017:

SAN JOSE STATE BASKETBALL PLAYER HELD: A basketball player at San Jose State University has been arrested and charged, accused of taking part in an assault and robbery over the weekend in Union City.

Terrell Brown, 19, of Hayward is among five people arrested by Union City police and charged by Alameda County prosecutors with second-degree robbery, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, criminal threats and conspiracy.

Brown completed his first season as a Spartan, averaging 7.2 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 25 games played with nine starts, according to the San Jose State University Spartans website. Brown graduated from Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward.

Spartans head coach Dave Wojcik announced Friday afternoon that Brown has been dismissed from the men's basketball team for violating team rules.

The defendants conspired to bring a male victim to Mariner Park, where they planned to batter and rob him early Saturday morning, according to a Union City police affidavit.

The lone woman accused in the case, Vanessa Sanchez, 18, of Citrus Heights set the whole thing up, police said. Sanchez drove the victim, ex-boyfriend Charles Schaper, to the park, where Brown, Justin Bell, 19, of Oakland; Dvan Molden, 19, of Antioch; Kris Garrido, 19, of Oakland and several other men were waiting in another car, police said.

Brown, Bell, Molden and Garrido pulled Schaper out of the car and hit and kicked him several times, leaving the victim with visible injuries to his face and legs, authorities said. Several of the men stole Schaper's chain, iPhone, belt, wallet and debit and credit cards.

As the victim left, one of his attackers told him that "they were going to come back and shoot him, in which the victim took as a credible threat," police said.

The group left and went to the In-N-Out Burger at the Union Landing shopping center in Union City, where Bell used the victim's debit card to buy more than $81 in food, police said.

The victim noticed this transaction as he was being interviewed by officers. Police went to the restaurant, found two vehicles matching the description of those used by the attackers and arrested the suspects.

Schaper's stolen property was found in a car that Brown, Bell, Molden and Garrido were in, according to police.

