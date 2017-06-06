Cops: Woman put meth in 2-year-old boy's mouth

- This is KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee's Rap Sheet blog for June 6, 2017:

WOMAN GAVE KID METH: A woman has been arrested by UC Berkeley police for allegedly putting meth in a 2-year-old boy's mouth at People's Park.

Sayyadina Thomas, 36, was taken to John George Psychiatric Hospital in San Leandro, where she is being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

The investigation began about 3:30 p.m. Monday when the suspect approached the boy at the play structure in People's Park, where he was being watched by his nanny, police said.

Thomas put something in the boy's mouth, prompting the nanny to immediate check inside, authorities said. She found nothing but called UC Berkeley police.

Officers and paramedics came to the scene. Thomas was taken into custody for a psychiatric evaluation. While en route, Thomas "told the paramedics that she had given the child methamphetamine," police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had ingested meth, authorities said.

SUSPECT NEEDS ID: Oakland police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught breaking into a car.

The man was seen vandalizing a car on the 600 block of 40th Street near the MacArthur BART Station shortly after 3 p.m. April 25, police said.

He is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and dark shoes.

A witness took the man's picture. Police said they encourage people to come forward with tips but cautioned that "personal safety is paramount."

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland police at (510) 238-3951.

You can see Henry Lee daily on KTVU. If you have a tip for Henry, send an email to Henry.Lee@foxtv.com or contact him on Twitter