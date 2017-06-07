Can you ID this fraud suspect?

- This is KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee's Rap Sheet blog for June 7, 2017:

FRAUD SUSPECT NEEDS NAME: Petaluma police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman they say used stolen credit cards.

The woman bought numerous gift cards at CVS/Pharmacy stores and Starbucks, police said.

She may be associated with a white Mitsubishi.

Anyone with information is asked to call Petaluma police at (707) 781-1286.

WARRIORS BANDIT NABBED: A 17-year-old Pacifica boy has been arrested for stealing Golden State Warriors jerseys from a J.C. Penney store, Daly City police said.

The incident happened about 7:20 p.m. May 22 as a teenage employee was folding clothes. The worker saw the suspect run out of the store with an "armful of Warriors jerseys," police said. The employee ran out of the store, hoping to take a picture of his license plate.

The employee yelled at the thief to give back the jerseys, but the suspect "turned around and had a small black firearm in his hand," police said. Fearful for his life, the employee turned and ran back to the store.

San Francisco police later identified the suspect, who was arrested by Daly City police.

