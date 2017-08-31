Woman arrested in UC Berkeley thefts

- Here is KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee's Rap Sheet blog for Aug. 31, 2017:

PREDAWN BURGLARY SUSPECT: UC Berkeley police have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing from students in a dorm as they slept.

Karla Vasquez, 18, was arrested Wednesday while in a stolen car in Emeryville, police said.

Alameda County prosecutors charged Vasquez today with burglary, auto theft and receiving stolen property.

The same woman is believed to have targeted students at the Clark Kerr Campus south of the main UC Berkeley campus early Tuesday morning.

About 2:40 a.m., a student living in Building 3 noticed the woman loitering near his room, less than three hours after his roommate left his MacBook pro laptop on his desk. When the roommate woke up at 9:45 a.m., he realized his $1,300 laptop was gone.

At about 5:50 a.m., police believe the same woman broke into another room in Building 3 as three female students slept inside. They woke up to find her ransacking their room. The three confronted the woman, and she fled. Police later recovered $3,400 in stolen property.

MAN INDICTED IN CHILD PORN CASE - A man already facing charges in Marin County of sexually assaulting a teenage boy was indicted on federal child-porn charges today.

The new federal charges stem from the arrest of David Andrew Nielsen by Novato police earlier this year for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old boy he met on the social-media app Grindr.

A search of Nielsen's iPhone uncovered recordings showing him having sex with the teen, authorities said.

