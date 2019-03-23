< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Police release images of suspect in BART train stabbing in Oakland

Posted Mar 23 2019 10:55AM PDT
Updated Mar 23 2019 02:38PM PDT

By Janis Mara class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/23/bart%20stabbing%20suspect_1553363603641.PNG_6935168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Police release images of suspect in BART train stabbing in Oakland&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/23/bart%20stabbing%20suspect_1553363603641.PNG_6935168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/crime/police-release-images-of-suspect-in-bart-train-stabbing-in-oakland" data-title="Police release images of suspect in BART train stabbing in Oakland" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/crime/police-release-images-of-suspect-in-bart-train-stabbing-in-oakland" addthis:title="Police release images of suspect in BART train stabbing in Oakland"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-396567635");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-396567635-396567266"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/23/bart%20stabbing%20suspect_1553363603641.PNG_6935168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/23/bart%20stabbing%20suspect_1553363603641.PNG_6935168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> <figcaption>BART police on Saturday morning released surveillance camera images of the suspect in a stabbing that took place on a train Friday afternoon at the Fruitvale station in Oakland. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-396567635-396567266" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/23/bart%20stabbing%20suspect_1553363603641.PNG_6935168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption>BART police on Saturday morning released surveillance camera images of the suspect in a stabbing that took place on a train Friday afternoon at the Fruitvale station in Oakland. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/crime/police-release-images-of-suspect-in-bart-train-stabbing-in-oakland">Janis Mara </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 23 2019 10:55AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 23 2019 02:38PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-396567635" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines396567635' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/crime/bart-officials-fruitvale-station-closed-following-fight-stabbing"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/23/Man_stabbed_on_BART_train_0_6935309_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>1 hospitalized in BART train stabbing</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)</strong> - BART's deputy police chief appealed to the public Saturday for help finding the suspect in the Friday stabbing of a man on a BART train in Oakland that sent the victim to the hospital.</p><p>The man suspected in the stabbing was fighting with another man on a Richmond-bound train just as it was pulling into the Fruitvale station at 2:48 p.m. Friday, said BART Deputy Police Chief Ed Alvarez. The suspect fled the station after the stabbing.</p><p>"There were several people on the train who saw what happened. Some came forward, and some did not," Alvarez said in a news conference at BART headquarters in Oakland. "We are asking anyone who recognizes the individual to come forward."</p><p>Earlier Saturday, the agency published a photo of the suspect taken from the agency's surveillance video, asking the public for help in identifying him.</p><p>The deputy police chief said the victim was stabbed twice, once to the left side of the face and the other to the right side of the neck. The victim was taken to the hospital, underwent surgery and was still hospitalized Saturday morning, according to Alvarez.</p><p>The victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.</p><p>"This was not a random attack," Alvarez said. He said a disagreement arose between two individuals, "and it escalated to a physical fight with a knife being used."</p><p>Witnesses described the suspect as African-American, 30 to 35 years old, 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slender build. He was wearing an Army green-covered jacket and blue jeans, and carrying a light green backpack and black duffel bag.</p><p>Alvarez said both violent and property crimes are down on BART, though "we are peaking a little bit in the San Francisco area because of cellphone thefts." </p><p>The agency has beefed up enforcement efforts over the past year, using overtime because "we don't have a lot of the manpower we are in need of right now," Alvarez said. 1 dead, 4 injured in SF shooting

By KTVU Staff

Posted Mar 23 2019 09:56PM PDT
Updated Mar 24 2019 04:12PM PDT

San Francisco Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Fillmore Street that wounded numerous people and killed one, according to San Francisco Police Officer Michael Andraychak.

The incident began at approximately 8:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located numerous gunshot wound victims. One 25-year-old male victim from San Francisco was pronounced deceased at the scene.</p><p>San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene and transported five adult victims, one of which is a 27-year-old male listed in life-threatening condition. Suspect arrested in brutal attack on elderly woman on NY subway train

Posted Mar 23 2019 04:44PM PDT
Updated Mar 23 2019 04:52PM PDT

New York City Police have arrested a man wanted for brutally attacking an elderly woman on a subway train.

The 78-year-old victim was repeatedly punched and kicked on March 10 at 3:10 a.m.

Police said she has since been treated and released. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect arrested in brutal attack on elderly woman on NY subway train</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 23 2019 04:44PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 23 2019 04:52PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>New York City Police have arrested a man wanted for brutally attacking an elderly woman on a subway train.</p><p>The 78-year-old victim was repeatedly punched and kicked on March 10 at 3:10 a.m.</p><p>Police said she has since been treated and released.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/crime/police-release-images-of-suspect-in-bart-train-stabbing-in-oakland" title="Police release images of suspect in BART train stabbing in Oakland" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/23/bart%20stabbing%20suspect_1553363603641.PNG_6935168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/23/bart%20stabbing%20suspect_1553363603641.PNG_6935168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Police release images of suspect in BART train stabbing in Oakland"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/23/bart%20stabbing%20suspect_1553363603641.PNG_6935168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/03/23/bart%20stabbing%20suspect_1553363603641.PNG_6935168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Police release images of suspect in BART train stabbing in Oakland"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police release images of suspect in BART train stabbing in Oakland</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Janis Mara </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 23 2019 10:55AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 23 2019 02:38PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BART's deputy police chief appealed to the public Saturday for help finding the suspect in the Friday stabbing of a man on a BART train in Oakland that sent the victim to the hospital.</p><p>The man suspected in the stabbing was fighting with another man on a Richmond-bound train just as it was pulling into the Fruitvale station at 2:48 p.m. Friday, said BART Deputy Police Chief Ed Alvarez. The suspect fled the station after the stabbing.</p><p>"There were several people on the train who saw what happened. Some came forward, and some did not," Alvarez said in a news conference at BART headquarters in Oakland. More Crime Stories Most Recent

SFPD arrest 2 in connection with fatal Fillmore shooting Saturday

Santa Clara Co. to celebrate South Bay Trans Day of Visibility

HOA not jumping for joy over 12-year-old cyclist's 'bike jumps'

Oops: British Airways plane lands in Scotland, not Germany

Study: High-fructose corn syrup may fuel tumor growth class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/believe-it-or-not/oops-british-airways-plane-lands-in-scotland-not-germany" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/25/GettyImages-875473934_1553569557046_6940866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg"> </div> <h3>Oops: British Airways plane lands in Scotland, not Germany</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/health/study-high-fructose-corn-syrup-may-fuel-tumor-growth" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <img src= "https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/03/25/sugarydrinksKTTV_1553566777650_6940476_ver1.0_320_180.PNG"> </div> <h3>Study: High-fructose corn syrup may fuel tumor growth</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> 