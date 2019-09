- Deputies with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office were investigating two reported car break-ins in Woodside when a third break-in was reported as a crime in progress.

In the third incident, a witness reported a black female, later identified as Shikila Bell of Oakland, who smashed a window and took items from a parked vehicle on the 3400 block of Sand Hill Road in Woodside near the Horse Park on Sand Hill Road.

The witness said the woman hopped into a white Toyota sedan and sped off with two other black females in the car. The car was spotted traveling on Sand Hill Road towards I-280, then was seen traveling south on I-280.

For unknown reasons, the white Toyota sedan blew a front tire. The car came to a stop on Alpine Road under I-280, one freeway exit away from Sand Hill Road.

All three suspects ditched the vehicle, leaving behind wallets, identification cards and drivers licenses, credit cards, cash and teaching materials.

Deputies managed to locate the three female suspects nearby and arrested all three for felony auto burglary and felony conspiracy.

All three suspects are Oakland residents. Deputies identified the three as Shikila Bell, 24, Malakia Lazenby, 25, and Jovita Malone, 31.