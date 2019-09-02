< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story428094060" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428094060" data-article-version="1.0">Criminal probe underway in fiery California boat disaster</h1> data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428094060.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428094060");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428094060-426784076"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/vcfd%20boat%20fire%20rescue_1567432003153.jpg_7630745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/vcfd%20boat%20fire%20rescue_1567432003153.jpg_7630745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/vcfd%20boat%20fire%20rescue_1567432003153.jpg_7630745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/vcfd%20boat%20fire%20rescue_1567432003153.jpg_7630745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/vcfd%20boat%20fire%20rescue_1567432003153.jpg_7630745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428094060-426784076" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/vcfd%20boat%20fire%20rescue_1567432003153.jpg_7630745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/vcfd%20boat%20fire%20rescue_1567432003153.jpg_7630745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/vcfd%20boat%20fire%20rescue_1567432003153.jpg_7630745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/vcfd%20boat%20fire%20rescue_1567432003153.jpg_7630745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/vcfd%20boat%20fire%20rescue_1567432003153.jpg_7630745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 05:16PM PDT</span></p> FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said no criminal charges have been filed. </p><p>On Friday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said the investigation had not yet taken a criminal turn, though charges were possible. That turn of events appeared to happen Sunday when federal agents raided the office of the boat's owner, Truth Aquatics Inc. in Santa Barbara, and its two remaining vessels.</p><p>Investigators have been gathering other evidence, including interviewing the captain and four surviving crew members, since the Sept. 2 tragedy off the Channel Islands.</p><p>Thirty-three passengers and one crew member were trapped below deck when the fire broke out after 3 a.m. on the Conception. Initial examinations indicate the people died of smoke inhalation before being burned, Brown said. All but one body has been found. </p><p>Efforts by the crew to save the trapped victims were unsuccessful because the fire was out of control and they had to abandon ship, according to authorities who spoke with them and the boat's owner.</p><p>Authorities are looking into various safety issues, including whether a night watchman was on duty when the blaze broke out before dawn.</p><p>If charges are brought, prosecutors are likely to apply an obscure federal law known as the Seaman's Manslaughter Statute, which predates the Civil War and was enacted to punish negligent captains, engineers and pilots for deadly steamboat accidents that killed thousands. </p><p>The crime carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison and sets a low bar for prosecutors, who only need to prove simple negligence or misconduct on the part of the captain or crew.</p><p>The law can also be extended to an executive of a company that owns a vessel who engages in "fraud, neglect, connivance, misconduct, or violation of law" that takes a life. That is harder to prove and used less frequently, said attorney Kierstan Carlson, who advises maritime clients to expect a criminal investigation in the case of deaths.</p><p>A ship captain could be convicted if found to not have proper firefighting or safety equipment aboard or failing to have someone keeping watch.</p><p>"That means somebody in charge of the vessel, in charge of major operations," Carlson said. "There are some cases where a captain will put a really junior person who is not sufficiently experienced in charge. That would also be a breach of the standard of care." </p><p>While the manslaughter law was not widely used after being written in 1838 and beefed up in 1852, it has been used more frequently in the 21st century, Carlson said.</p><p>The charge was brought in the 2003 Staten Island ferry crash that killed 11, the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil rig blowout and the sinking last summer of a duck boat in Missouri that killed 17.</p><p>The criminal probe also includes the Sheriff's Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which is looking into the fire's cause and origin. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Judge_won_t_block_construction_of_contro_0_7647479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Judge_won_t_block_construction_of_contro_0_7647479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Judge_won_t_block_construction_of_contro_0_7647479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/Judge_won_t_block_construction_of_contro_0_7647479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A San Francisco judge on Monday said he will not block construction of a controversial navigation center on Embarcadero for the homeless. KTVU reporter Christien Kafton," /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge won't block construction of controversial navigation center in SF, for now</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christien Kafton, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 12:24PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 04:51PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A San Francisco judge on Monday said he will not block construction of a controversial navigation center on Embarcadero for the homeless. However, the court has agreed to another hearing on the matter in two weeks. </p><p>The group Safe Embarcadero For All , wants to stop the city from building the center and is seeking a temporary restraining order. </p><p>Inside a San Francisco courtroom, neighbors along the Embarcadero asked Judge Ethan Shulman to temporarily block construction of the 200 bed Navigation center. The judge declined to block construction for now, but agreed to have both sides return to court Monday, September 23 to debate the issue.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/dozens-of-delays-at-sfo-following-runway-work" title="Dozens of delays at SFO following runway work" data-articleId="427979396" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/SFO_is_now_reporting_dozens_of_flight_de_0_7646428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/SFO_is_now_reporting_dozens_of_flight_de_0_7646428_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/SFO_is_now_reporting_dozens_of_flight_de_0_7646428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/SFO_is_now_reporting_dozens_of_flight_de_0_7646428_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/SFO_is_now_reporting_dozens_of_flight_de_0_7646428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SFO is now reporting dozens of flight delays and cancellations. Pam Cook explains" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dozens of delays at SFO following runway work</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sara Zendehnam, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 06:27AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 02:18PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Monday morning started off OK at SFO, with delays averaging about 15 minutes before 6 a.m.</p><p>By 6:25 a.m., there were 85 delays and 80 cancellations, including 17 Southwest flights, which were nixed altogether, airport officials said. By 2:17 p.m., the numbers had climbed to 263 delays and 124 cancellations.</p><p>That follows on the heels of Sunday's nightmare; when flights were delayed on average for almost four hours, due in large part to a runway out of service for reconstruction , according to the website FlightAware. Over the weekend, there was a total of 624 delays and 247 cancellations. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/nra-sues-san-francisco-over-terrorist-declaration-1" title="NRA sues San Francisco over terrorist declaration" data-articleId="428094801" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/05/nra_1507228625174_4293838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/05/nra_1507228625174_4293838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/05/nra_1507228625174_4293838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/05/nra_1507228625174_4293838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/05/nra_1507228625174_4293838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Executive Vice President of the NRA Wayne LaPierre speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 24, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NRA sues San Francisco over terrorist declaration</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 05:22PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 09 2019 06:41PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>By LISA MARIE PANE Associated Press</p><p>The National Rifle Association sued San Francisco on Monday over the city's recent declaration that the gun-rights lobby is a "domestic terrorist organization." </p><p>The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accuses city officials of violating the gun lobby's free speech rights for political reasons and says the city is seeking to blacklist anyone associated with the NRA. It asks the court to step in "to instruct elected officials that freedom of speech means you cannot silence or punish those with whom you disagree."</h3> Sept. 10, 2019, marks the last Palindrome Week of the century. (Photo By BRUCE BISPING/Star Tribune via Getty Images)" title="CalendarPalindromeWeek__Getty_1568067912631-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>September 2019 boasts the last Palindrome Week of the century</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/ntsb-california-should-fix-highway-safety-barriers-faster-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/TESLA%20CRASH_1568063592671.PNG_7647245_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="TESLA CRASH_1568063592671.PNG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>NTSB: California should fix highway safety barriers faster</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mattel-debuts-da-de-los-muertos-barbie-doll-marking-day-of-the-dead"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/09/day%20of%20the%20dead_1568060395927.jpg_7647044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="The Día de los Muertos Barbie will hit stores this month and retail for $75. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/nra-sues-san-francisco-over-terrorist-declaration-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/05/nra_1507228625174_4293838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/05/nra_1507228625174_4293838_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/05/nra_1507228625174_4293838_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/05/nra_1507228625174_4293838_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/10/05/nra_1507228625174_4293838_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Executive&#x20;Vice&#x20;President&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;NRA&#x20;Wayne&#x20;LaPierre&#x20;speaks&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Conservative&#x20;Political&#x20;Action&#x20;Conference&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Gaylord&#x20;National&#x20;Resort&#x20;and&#x20;Convention&#x20;Center&#x20;February&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;National&#x20;Harbor&#x2c;&#x20;Maryland&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>NRA sues San Francisco over terrorist declaration</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/criminal-probe-underway-in-fiery-california-boat-disaster-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/vcfd%20boat%20fire%20rescue_1567432003153.jpg_7630745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/vcfd%20boat%20fire%20rescue_1567432003153.jpg_7630745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/vcfd%20boat%20fire%20rescue_1567432003153.jpg_7630745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/vcfd%20boat%20fire%20rescue_1567432003153.jpg_7630745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/02/vcfd%20boat%20fire%20rescue_1567432003153.jpg_7630745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Criminal probe underway in fiery California boat disaster</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/california-wildfires/pg-e-plan-offers-billions-to-victims-others-after-wildfires" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/12/05/AP_17339663586684_1512500540659_4595558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/12/05/AP_17339663586684_1512500540659_4595558_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/12/05/AP_17339663586684_1512500540659_4595558_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/12/05/AP_17339663586684_1512500540659_4595558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2017/12/05/AP_17339663586684_1512500540659_4595558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flames&#x20;consume&#x20;a&#x20;home&#x20;on&#x20;Via&#x20;Arroyo&#x20;as&#x20;a&#x20;wildfire&#x20;rages&#x20;in&#x20;Ventura&#x2c;&#x20;Calif&#x2e;&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;Tuesday&#x2c;&#x20;Dec&#x2e;&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Noah&#x20;Berger&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>PG&E plan offers billions to victims, others after wildfires</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/september-2019-boasts-the-last-palindrome-week-of-the-century" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/09/CalendarPalindromeWeek__Getty_1568067912631_7647441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/09/CalendarPalindromeWeek__Getty_1568067912631_7647441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/09/CalendarPalindromeWeek__Getty_1568067912631_7647441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/09/CalendarPalindromeWeek__Getty_1568067912631_7647441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/09/CalendarPalindromeWeek__Getty_1568067912631_7647441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In&#x20;this&#x20;photo&#x20;illustration&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;calendar&#x20;is&#x20;open&#x2e;&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;marks&#x20;the&#x20;last&#x20;Palindrome&#x20;Week&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;century&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;By&#x20;BRUCE&#x20;BISPING&#x2f;Star&#x20;Tribune&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>September 2019 boasts the last Palindrome Week of the century</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspect-arrested-in-san-jose-homicide" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/robert_1568067382916_7647427_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/robert_1568067382916_7647427_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/robert_1568067382916_7647427_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/robert_1568067382916_7647427_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/09/robert_1568067382916_7647427_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Suspect arrested in San Jose homicide</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 