Cute overload: Photographer reunites Disney princess newborns one year later

- A photographer in California transformed six youngsters into adorable Disney princesses in a photo shoot that's nothing short of magical!

This wasn't the first time Karen Marie of Belly Beautiful Portraits dressed up the little girls as memorable Disney characters. About one year ago, the six newborns were brought together and dressed as Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Aurora, Snow White, and Ariel.

The infants, all under 2-weeks-old at the time, were reunited this year! Belly Beautiful Portraits shared the sweet reunion on their Facebook page:

The photos, shared on July 11, 2018, have since gone viral, with hundreds of people gushing over the adorable little girls. The post has been shared over 35,000 times with more than 26,000 reactions.

For more on Belly Beautiful Portraits, click here!