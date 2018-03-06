Dad charged with child abuse in a bar fight

- A father has been charged with child abuse after he became involved in a violent bar room brawl while holding his 4-year-old daughter.

Surveillance video shows Richard Brown, 39, holding the little girl while arguing with a man at the Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar in Pine, Colorado on January 25th.

In this video, the dad is attacked by two men after he confronted them, pointing his finger.

The dad was then repeatedly punched in the head while holding his daughter before she is eventually lifted from his arms.

Brown is then knocked to the ground, sustaining dozens of punches to the head and body. The child was not hurt, but Brown faces a child abuse charge.