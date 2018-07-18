Deadly fire near Yosemite injures another 2 firefighters

- A forest fire continues to spread in the Sierra Nevada west of Yosemite National Park, which has already killed one firefighter and injured two others.

Two firefighters have been injured according to a fire official at the scene. One suffered a broken leg and the other had a heat related illness. Another firefighter, bulldozer operator Braden Varney of Mariposa, already has died fighting the fire.

The U.S. Forest Service says the blaze is 27 square miles Wednesday morning and has burned 17,000 acres. It's just 5 percent contained.

More than 1,800 firefighters are battling the Ferguson Fire in Mariposa County that started Friday. The growing flames shut down a key route into the park at the peak of tourist season. It also led to mandatory evacuations in nearby communities.

But all trails, campgrounds, restaurants and lodges at Yosemite National Park remain open, though smoke from the wildfire is polluting the air and limiting visibility.

Forecasters expect monsoonal moisture to push in from the south, creating afternoon thunderstorms that can produce erratic, gusty winds that can be dangerous for firefighters.

KTVU contributed to this report.