- An investigation is being conducted into determining the cause of death of a man who was taken into custody Saturday after he was found on the ground in the area of River and Water streets.

Police were summoned after the 40-year-old man fell to the ground and officers determined he was under the influence and took him to county jail.

While he was being processed at the jail the man "became semi-concious," police said in a release, and paramedics were called to take him to the hospital.

The man began having cardiac difficulties while being transported and was pronounced dead at Dominican Hospital.

"The Santa Cruz Police Department is working with the Santa Cruz County District attorney's Office, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff Forensic Unit, and Coroner's office" to determine what happened, police said, including a review of body camera video, witness interviews and other possible evidence, police said.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to call them at (831) 420-5820, or anonymously at (831) 420-5995.