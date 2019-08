- Members of the Democratic National Committee from across the country will gather in San Francisco later in August for the committee's summer meeting, according to the DNC.

The weekend, which will begin Aug. 22 and end Aug. 24, will include caucus, council and committee meetings.

The DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee will meet on Aug. 22 to go over state partly delegate selection plans, as well as a general session meeting to discuss party business on Aug. 24.

All 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidates have also been invited to speak in front of the full DNC on Aug. 23.

The DNC caucus meetings and general session will be open to the public.