- The candidates for the Democratic nomination are in San Francisco, making their pitch to lead the ticket in 2020.

Make no mistake, these candidates are clear that they are still competing to see who will be the Democratic nominee.

But, they all agree that no matter who the eventual candidate is, they have to get behind that person to beat President Donald Trump.

The Democrats running for president took to the stage one by one, and some by video to explain why they should be the one to take on Donald Trump in 2020.

Except Massachusetts Representative Seth Moulton who today formally withdrew from the race, saying he will focus on running for Congress.

He didn't say who he's throwing his support to.

But, pledged to do what he could to help the eventual nominee.

"Most of all I will be campaigning my ass off for whoever wins the nomination for whoever wins the nomination in 2020," said Moulton.

While no other candidates stepped down today, they did agree to a common theme: That there is more that unifies them than divides them. A desire to defeat Donald Trump in 2020.

"And now in the most important election of our lifetime we don't lose to him again," said Sen. Michael Bennet.

The candidates saying they will unify. But, that it is still too early to say who they will unify behind.

"We're going to unite behind somebody, and I'm making the argument that it can't just be anybody because if we get too far off message we can lose," said Rep. Tim Ryan.

Front runner Joe Biden delivered his message of unity on video.

"So it's up to us, to do what our president can't. Stand together, stand against hate, stand up for what at our best our nation believes. If we stand together we will win the battle for the soul of this nation," said Biden.

The summer meeting will roll on into tomorrow when the delegates will caucus to begin their discussions on whom they will endorse.