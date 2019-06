- The second day of the California Democratic Convention brought nearly one dozen of the Democratic Presidential candidates to San Francisco Saturday.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden, who has been leading the other candidates in national polls by double digits decided to attend an event in Ohio, instead of coming to California.

Thousands of attendees filled the Moscone Center to hear from the other presidential hopefuls who represent a wide range of policies and political views within the Democratic party.

One critical issue discussed in speeches and on the convention floor is whether Democrats should move center or to the progressive left in order to take back the White House in 2020.

California Senator Kamala Harris drew applause when she called for Congress to impeach President Trump.

"He obstructed justice and then hired an Attorney General to clean up the crime scene. We need to begin impeachment proceedings and we need a new commander-in-chief," said Harris.

"We'll pass the biggest anti-corruption plan since Watergate. We will end lobbying as we know it. We'll make everyone who runs for office post their tax returns online," said Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Other candidates called for a contrast or generational change. Pete Buttigieg of Indiana and Beto O'Rourke of Texas are both Democratic candidates who have won mayoral elections in conservative-leaning states.

"He wins if we look too much like Washington. He wins if we look like more of the same. Which means, surprisingly, that the riskiest thing we could do is try to play it safe," said Mayor Buttigieg.

"A state that was too red for a Democrat to compete in, we talked about universal, guaranteed health care, primary health care, mental health care," said O'Rourke.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker called for gun control, and at the same time said it's important to increase national unity.

"We've got to get away from this tribalism in our country. Us vs. them. Zero sum game politics. Fear-based politics. What we need now is a leader that not just can just beat Donald Trump, that's the floor, but that can call us to our common aspirations, someone to get to the mountaintop," said Senator Booker.

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper touted his record on gun control, universal pre-K education, health insurance, and police reform, but received some boos for remarks rejecting socialism, which he released earlier in a statement.

"Let me be clear, if we want to beat Donald Trump and achieve big progressive goals, socialism is not the answer," Hickenlooper stated, "we didn't get any of those big progressive goals done by applying ideological litmus tests. We took a pragmatic approach. We understood that sometimes we would have to talk to Republicans. We didn't demonize the private sector,"

'We need a moderate. We need a centrist. That's how we won in 2018 that's how we'll win in 2020. We' can't put up proposals like single payer healthcare," said presidential candidate and former Maryland Congressman John Delaney, "If you look at the 40 house seats that flipped form republican those candidates that flipped those seats, they ran as center-left they didn't run on rigid ideology...I think that central issue facing this country is how incredibly divided we are. And we need a president who's actually committed to unifying this nation."

"This is the way to beat Donald Trump," said Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, "Showing economic growth through progressive politics. Look we have got the highest minimum wage in America. It didn't wreck our economy. It's grown the economy."

Some attendees say they're energized by the speeches.

"I've done conventions before and usually we don't see these high-powered political figures," said Sandra Delgadillo of Roseville, adding "Where is Biden? ...we don't want to be taken for granted."

"I'm very encouraged by what I heard from all of the candidates today. It shows the Democratic party is on the right path," said Demetrius Shelton of Albany.

"We are also here for them to champion the green new deal and a climate-centered debate. And right now, we are feeling excited and grateful that the candidates are shifting on their ideas but we're not sure of any endorsements right now," said Sally Morton with Sunrise Movement, SF.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak Sunday.