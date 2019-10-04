< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story431273006" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431273006" data-article-version="1.0">Derick Almena speaks out from jail on eve of retrial decision</h1> </header> <ul id="social-share-431273006" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Derick Almena speaks out from jail on eve of retrial decision&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/derick-almena-speaks-out-from-jail-on-eve-of-retrial-decision" data-title="Derick Almena speaks out from jail on eve of retrial decision" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/derick-almena-speaks-out-from-jail-on-eve-of-retrial-decision" addthis:title="Derick Almena speaks out from jail on eve of retrial decision"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> decision"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431273006.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431273006");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_431273006_431249029_182077"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_431273006_431249029_182077";this.videosJson='[{"id":"431249029","video":"611697","title":"Derick%20Almena%20speaks%20to%20KTVU%20on%20eve%20of%20DA%27s%20retrial%20decision","caption":"He%20says%20no%20jury%20would%20convict%20him","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F10%2F03%2FDerick_Almena_speaks_to_KTVU_on_eve_of_D_0_7686892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F10%2F04%2FDerick_Almena_speaks_to_KTVU_on_eve_of_DA_s_retr_611697_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664774604%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DXMI1iXc-3LpLZeXMZwo8FEKCWsg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fderick-almena-speaks-out-from-jail-on-eve-of-retrial-decision"}},"createDate":"Oct 03 2019 10:23PM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_431273006_431249029_182077",video:"611697",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Derick_Almena_speaks_to_KTVU_on_eve_of_D_0_7686892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"He%2520says%2520no%2520jury%2520would%2520convict%2520him",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/10/04/Derick_Almena_speaks_to_KTVU_on_eve_of_DA_s_retr_611697_1800.mp4?Expires=1664774604&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=XMI1iXc-3LpLZeXMZwo8FEKCWsg",eventLabel:"Derick%20Almena%20speaks%20to%20KTVU%20on%20eve%20of%20DA%27s%20retrial%20decision-431249029",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fderick-almena-speaks-out-from-jail-on-eve-of-retrial-decision"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:henry.lee@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/derick-almena-speaks-out-from-jail-on-eve-of-retrial-decision">Henry Lee, KTVU</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 05:50AM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-431273006"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 10:23PM PDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 06:08AM PDT</span></p> </div> Derick Almena speaks to KTVU from jail in his first interview since a judge declared a mistrial in his case. judge declared a mistrial in his case.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431273006-431273067" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/almenajailnew_1570193547413_7687057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/almenajailnew_1570193547413_7687057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/almenajailnew_1570193547413_7687057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/almenajailnew_1570193547413_7687057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/almenajailnew_1570193547413_7687057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Derick Almena speaks to KTVU from jail in his first interview since a judge declared a mistrial in his case." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Derick Almena speaks to KTVU from jail in his first interview since a judge declared a mistrial in his case.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431273006" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena spoke to KTVU in his first interview since a jury hung on his fate in the deadly warehouse fire in Oakland, a day before he learns whether prosecutors will retry him.<br> <br> "I want to go home. Now. Soon. Tomorrow," Almena said during an hourlong interview Thursday at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.</p><p>Almena once again spoke to KTVU from behind bars, in his first public comments after a judge declared a mistrial because of a hung jury. The panel acquitted co-defendant Max Harris last month.<br> <br> "I was elated for Max, because just one person could have kept him there," he said. <ax go="" home.="" to=""></ax></p><p>But Almena says he doesn't think he's getting out of jail any time soon, because he's sure prosecutors will announce on Friday that they will try him again.</p><p>"They're gonna refile, even though they don't want to go to trial. They're going to refile, because it keeps me in here," Almena said, referring to jail.<br> <br> But Almena predicts no jury will ever convict him. "They're never going to find 12 people to send me to prison for the rest of my life," Almena said. "There's always going to be at least one that says, 'No way, no way,' especially now, with everything that's coming out."</p><p>Almena's referring to evidence in a civil trial that's supposed to start next year. Victims' families are suing not only him and Harris, but also the city of Oakland and warehouse owner Chor Ng.<br> <br> "Everything that they're doing right now, I'm going to utilize," Almena said. "I have rights too, because I''m in that case. So I have access to all of their discovery, all of their investigation. That's what I'm going to use to fight my case."</p><p>Almena says he's ready for any second trial, even though 10 on the jury were convinced he was guilty. Two women held out for acquittal.<br> <br> What's more, Almena says two of the three women who were booted from the jury for misconduct were also on his side.<br> <br> "Two of the jurors were removed because they spoke up for me on my behalf," he said.<br> <br> Almena says the trial gave victims families answers.<br> <br> "But if we go into another trial, it's to send me home," he said.</p><p>Almena says he had a role in the tragedy..but that mistakes were made by many others.</p><p>"I don't believe that I'm guilty," he said.<br> <br> He added, "I am remorseful, but I also have opinions, and I also have, like, my family that I want to go home to, you know? I have my honor and my life and my memory of what happened. So that doesn't mix well. It's like oil and water."</p><p>Prosecutors on Friday are expected to announce whether they will retry Almena, dismiss the charges against him or seek a new plea deal with him. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Man_says_his_nephew_was_killed_in_Richmo_0_7686795_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Man_says_his_nephew_was_killed_in_Richmo_0_7686795_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Man_says_his_nephew_was_killed_in_Richmo_0_7686795_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Man_says_his_nephew_was_killed_in_Richmo_0_7686795_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Umesh Maharaj says one of the two young men killed in Thursday's Richmond triple shooting was his 32-year-old nephew Vineet Maharaj. KTVU's Amber Lee reports the Richmond native was with two friends when they were shot." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man says his nephew was killed in Richmond triple shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amber Lee, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 04:06PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 10:40PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Umesh Maharaj says one of the two young men killed in Thursday's Richmond triple shooting was his nephew. </p><p>Maharaj said his 32-year-old nephew Vineet Maharaj, a Richmond native, was with two friends when the violence erupted. </p><p>Richmond Police Department confirmed two adult males were killed and a third adult-male victim in the hospital was upgraded to stable condition after being listed as having life-threatening injuries from the afternoon shooting. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-promise-tight-security-as-festivals-abound-in-san-francisco" title="Police promise tight security as festivals abound in San Francisco" data-articleId="431280800" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Authorities_promising_tight_security_at__0_7686840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Authorities_promising_tight_security_at__0_7686840_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Authorities_promising_tight_security_at__0_7686840_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Authorities_promising_tight_security_at__0_7686840_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Authorities_promising_tight_security_at__0_7686840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Officials in San Francisco are promising that safety will be a top priority this weekend at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Music Festival. Alyana Gomez reports from Golden Gate Park." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police promise tight security as festivals abound in San Francisco</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Allie Rasmus, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 07:41AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 07:43AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Law enforcement agencies will step up security in San Francisco for a series of high-profile events and festivals happening this month.</p><p>Things kick of this weekend, with the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival at noon on Friday, and Tanya Tucker and the Milk Carton Kids performing later in the evening. </p><p>Later this weekend, artists Emmylou Harris and Steve Earl - fan favorites at this event, will return for the free, music festival. The Bay Area's Grammy-winning Fantastic Negrito will also perform.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/sf-district-attorney-george-gascon-resigns-to-explore-run-in-la" title="SF District Attorney George Gascon resigns to 'explore run' in LA" data-articleId="431228358" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/San_Francisco_D_A__George_Gascon_announc_0_7686803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon has announced his resignation Thursday afternoon. He was expected to leave the office in January." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SF District Attorney George Gascon resigns to 'explore run' in LA</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aja Seldon, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Andre Torrez</span>, <span class="author">Daniel Montes </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 05:35PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 05:52AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon on Thursday announced his resignation. </p><p>Gascon, who's served in the position for the past nine years, submitted his formal resignation to Mayor London Breed and will leave his post effective Friday, Oct. 18. </p><p>After that, Cristine Soto DeBerry, Gascon's's current chief of staff will temporarily take his place until a new district attorney is either appointed by the mayor or elected in the November elections. More News Stories (Photo by Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post via Getty Images). id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vegas-massacre-survivors-mark-anniversary-with-difficulty" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Petaluma_survivors_of_the_Las_Vegas_mass_0_7687250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Petaluma_survivors_of_the_Las_Vegas_mass_0_7687250_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Petaluma_survivors_of_the_Las_Vegas_mass_0_7687250_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Petaluma_survivors_of_the_Las_Vegas_mass_0_7687250_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/Petaluma_survivors_of_the_Las_Vegas_mass_0_7687250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Vegas massacre survivors mark anniversary with difficulty</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/derick-almena-speaks-out-from-jail-on-eve-of-retrial-decision" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/almenajailnew_1570193547413_7687057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/almenajailnew_1570193547413_7687057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/almenajailnew_1570193547413_7687057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/almenajailnew_1570193547413_7687057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/04/almenajailnew_1570193547413_7687057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Derick&#x20;Almena&#x20;speaks&#x20;to&#x20;KTVU&#x20;from&#x20;jail&#x20;in&#x20;his&#x20;first&#x20;interview&#x20;since&#x20;a&#x20;judge&#x20;declared&#x20;a&#x20;mistrial&#x20;in&#x20;his&#x20;case&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Derick Almena speaks out from jail on eve of retrial decision</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/soft-shell-vs-hard-shell-survey-reveals-which-taco-combination-americans-most-prefer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/TACO%20PIC%20GETTY_1570192913887.jpg_7687054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/TACO%20PIC%20GETTY_1570192913887.jpg_7687054_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/TACO%20PIC%20GETTY_1570192913887.jpg_7687054_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/TACO%20PIC%20GETTY_1570192913887.jpg_7687054_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/TACO%20PIC%20GETTY_1570192913887.jpg_7687054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;shows&#x20;an&#x20;assortment&#x20;of&#x20;tacos&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;19&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;D&#x2e;C&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Deb&#x20;Lindsey&#x20;for&#x20;The&#x20;Washington&#x20;Post&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Soft shell vs. hard shell: Survey reveals which taco combination Americans most prefer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/top-meteorologist-drowns-in-rough-surf-amid-warning-from-national-weather-service" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/WilliamLapenta__Banner__NOAATwitter_1570187521567_7687020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/WilliamLapenta__Banner__NOAATwitter_1570187521567_7687020_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/WilliamLapenta__Banner__NOAATwitter_1570187521567_7687020_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/WilliamLapenta__Banner__NOAATwitter_1570187521567_7687020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/WilliamLapenta__Banner__NOAATwitter_1570187521567_7687020_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dr&#x2e;&#x20;William&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;Bill&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;Lapenta&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;in&#x20;an&#x20;undated&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;NWS&#x2f;NOAA&#x20;via&#x20;NWS&#x20;Director&#x20;Louis&#x20;Uccellini&#x2f;Twitter&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Top meteorologist drowns in rough surf amid warning from National Weather Service</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/biden-in-bay-area-for-fundraising-tour-says-trump-tells-lies-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Biden_in_Bay_Area_for_fundraising_tour___0_7686900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Biden_in_Bay_Area_for_fundraising_tour___0_7686900_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Biden_in_Bay_Area_for_fundraising_tour___0_7686900_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Biden_in_Bay_Area_for_fundraising_tour___0_7686900_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Biden_in_Bay_Area_for_fundraising_tour___0_7686900_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Biden in Bay Area for fundraising tour, says Trump "tells lies"</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 