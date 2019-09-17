< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. District snafu leads to missed hot-lunch delivery at Oakland school
By Henry Lee, KTVU
Posted Sep 17 2019 04:56PM PDT
Video Posted Sep 17 2019 05:40PM PDT
Updated Sep 17 2019 06:51PM PDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429233299_429243565_141926";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429243565","video":"606089","title":"Snafu%20leads%20to%20missed%20lunch%20delivery%20at%20Oakland%20school","caption":"School%20staff%20heated%20up%20pizzas%20for%20students","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F17%2FSnafu_leads_to_missed_lunch_delivery_at__0_7663209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F17%2FSnafu_leads_to_missed_lunch_delivery_at_Oakland__606089_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663375252%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DPMkT_i4GbdngvpsZ6PzP2BMqlWg","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fdistrict-snafu-leads-to-missed-hot-lunch-delivery-at-oakland-school"}},"createDate":"Sep 17 2019 05:40PM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429233299_429243565_141926",video:"606089",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Snafu_leads_to_missed_lunch_delivery_at__0_7663209_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"School%2520staff%2520heated%2520up%2520pizzas%2520for%2520students",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/17/Snafu_leads_to_missed_lunch_delivery_at_Oakland__606089_1800.mp4?Expires=1663375252&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=PMkT_i4GbdngvpsZ6PzP2BMqlWg",eventLabel:"Snafu%20leads%20to%20missed%20lunch%20delivery%20at%20Oakland%20school-429243565",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Fdistrict-snafu-leads-to-missed-hot-lunch-delivery-at-oakland-school"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:henry.lee@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/district-snafu-leads-to-missed-hot-lunch-delivery-at-oakland-school">Henry Lee, KTVU</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 04:56PM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-429233299"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 05:40PM PDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 06:51PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-429233299" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429233299-429234705"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/0665WI.MXF_00.12.18.06_1568764578586_7662965_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/0665WI.MXF_00.12.18.06_1568764578586_7662965_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/0665WI.MXF_00.12.18.06_1568764578586_7662965_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/0665WI.MXF_00.12.18.06_1568764578586_7662965_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/0665WI.MXF_00.12.18.06_1568764578586_7662965_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hot lunches weren&#39;t delivered to Kaiser Elementary School in Oakland because of a miscommunication involving the Oakland school district." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Hot lunches weren't delivered to Kaiser Elementary School in Oakland because of a miscommunication involving the Oakland school district.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429233299-429234705" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/0665WI.MXF_00.12.18.06_1568764578586_7662965_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/0665WI.MXF_00.12.18.06_1568764578586_7662965_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/0665WI.MXF_00.12.18.06_1568764578586_7662965_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/0665WI.MXF_00.12.18.06_1568764578586_7662965_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/0665WI.MXF_00.12.18.06_1568764578586_7662965_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hot lunches weren&#39;t delivered to Kaiser Elementary School in Oakland because of a miscommunication involving the Oakland school district." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Hot lunches weren't delivered to Kaiser Elementary School in Oakland because of a miscommunication involving the Oakland school district.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429233299" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU)</strong> - A mix-up by the Oakland Unified School District meant no hot lunches were delivered to students at Kaiser Elementary School in the North Oakland hills.</p> <p>"On top of everything else that we're going through right now, they're also failing to deliver lunch to our children," said Sarah Isaacs, PTA president at the school.</p> <p>John Sasaki, spokesman for the district, said, "This is clearly a mistake that we made, and we're sorry for it."</p> <p>Sasaki said the food never showed up on Monday because key district staff weren't in the office this past Friday to properly schedule the delivery.</p> <p>"What it came down to was, we are short-staffed in our nutritional services department," Sasaki said. "There was a miscommunication, and so for some reason, we weren't able to get that delivery of hot lunch up to the students at Kaiser."</p> <p>But Sharonda Johnson, a food service staff member at Kaiser, quickly stepped in. </p> <p>"She very quickly scrambled to get pizza that she already had on hand, prepared actually for today, she got that ready for the students," Sasaki said.</p> <p>The district said the problem affected only 20 kindergartners, 1st and 2nd graders, who waited 20 minutes for their pizza to heat up.</p> <p>Many parents weren't impressed.</p> <p>"That's 20 students too many, I mean, they're lucky there was food here for them to reheat, otherwise, what would they have done?" asked Melinda Gallagher.</p> <p>Carolyn Sacramento agreed, saying, "They're already pressed for time to eat, and to play, and to get back into the class. So waiting 20 minutes, now they're missing out on other activities that they need to do afterwards."</p> <p>Hot food was delivered to the school on Tuesday. Principal Dennis Guikema declined to speak on camera, but sent a message to parents saying, "I want to thank kinder, 1st, and 2nd graders for their patience through this situation. They had to sit without food while their peers ate, an unfair outcome of a situation over which they had no control.”</p> <p>The botched lunch delivery comes just a week after the Oakland school board voted to effectively close Kaiser next year and move students and staff to Sankofa, a school in North Oakland.</p> <p>"It's really salt in the wound," Isaacs said. </p> <p>Kaiser survived the Oakland Hills firestorm and another closure threat years ago. </p> <p>"It really doesn't instill a lot of confidence in the district when, while we're already in pain from everything we're experiencing, then, you know, they don't provide lunch to our children," Isaacs said.</p> <p>"Gallagher said, 'This to me is a slap in the face. These children should not be going hungry, especially right now when they're under the stress of their school getting closed. More News Stories data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Father_arrested_after_the_death_of_his_b_0_7663465_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Father_arrested_after_the_death_of_his_b_0_7663465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Father_arrested_after_the_death_of_his_b_0_7663465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Father_arrested_after_the_death_of_his_b_0_7663465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The father arrested in connection with the weekend death of his 13-year-old month son has now died too, Santa Rosa police said on Tuesday. KTVU's Debora Villalon reports investigators say the father died of a drug overdose." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Father-toddler die from drug overdose, fentanyl exposure</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Debora Villalon, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 11:28PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Santa Rosa father of the baby killed by drugs has also died of overdose. </p><p>29-year-old Patrick Savoy Oneill was found alongside his 13-month-old son Liam Savoy Oneill on Saturday afternoon. </p><p>By phone, the child's mother Emily Guillory, told KTVU that the father doted on the toddler, would never intentionally harm him, and had been attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/protest-likely-to-greet-trump-fundraising-trip-in-california-1" title="Protesters, fans greet Trump as he launches on California fundraising trip" data-articleId="429148460" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/President_Trump_s_first_visit_to_Bay_Are_0_7662890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/President_Trump_s_first_visit_to_Bay_Are_0_7662890_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/President_Trump_s_first_visit_to_Bay_Are_0_7662890_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/President_Trump_s_first_visit_to_Bay_Are_0_7662890_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/President_Trump_s_first_visit_to_Bay_Are_0_7662890_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Trump arrived in the Bay Area for the first time in three years for a reelection fundraiser." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Protesters, fans greet Trump as he launches on California fundraising trip</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 08:04AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 05:41PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump is making a rare visit to California, a Democratic stronghold where he is expected to rake in millions of dollars during a series of fundraisers for his reelection effort that are being met by wealthy supporters as well as jeering protesters.</p><p>Late Tuesday morning, Air Force One touched down at Moffett Field in Mountain View, making this Trump's first trip to the Bay Area as president. The last time he was here was in 2016 in San Jose when he was campaigning. That visit was marred by violence and protests between the left and the right.</p><p>WATCH: President Trump touches down at Moffett Field</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/homeless/hud-secretary-ben-carson-tours-sf-housing-development" title="HUD Secretary Ben Carson visits San Francisco public housing development" data-articleId="429171358" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/HUD_Secretary_Ben_Carson_visits_San_Fran_0_7663461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/HUD_Secretary_Ben_Carson_visits_San_Fran_0_7663461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/HUD_Secretary_Ben_Carson_visits_San_Fran_0_7663461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/HUD_Secretary_Ben_Carson_visits_San_Fran_0_7663461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/HUD_Secretary_Ben_Carson_visits_San_Fran_0_7663461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson toured the 72-unit Potrero Terrace in San Francisco on Tuesday, but rejected an invitation from Mayor London Breed, who wanted to push for increased federal funding for homeless services and affordab" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>HUD Secretary Ben Carson visits San Francisco public housing development</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christien Kafton, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Daniel Montes </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 10:56AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 10:23PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson arrived at a public housing development in San Francisco on Tuesday to learn more about the city's homeless crisis. </p><p>Carson toured the 72-unit HOPE SF building, Potrero Terrace in Potrero Hill, which opened its doors in May, but rejected an invitation from Mayor London Breed, who wanted to push for increased federal funding for homeless services and affordable housing. </p><p>Carson walked the site and met with residents to see how the partnership between Bridge Housing and the city worked to redevelop the site. </p> </div> <div Featured Videos id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/father-toddler-die-from-drug-overdose-fentanyl-exposure"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Father_arrested_after_the_death_of_his_b_0_7663465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Father_arrested_after_the_death_of_his_b_0_20190918055623"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Father-toddler die from drug overdose, fentanyl exposure</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/mountain-lion-spotted-in-millbrae-monday-night"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Mountain_lion_spotted_in_Millbrae_Monday_0_7663547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Mountain_lion_spotted_in_Millbrae_Monday_0_20190918052546"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mountain lion spotted in Millbrae Monday night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/opd-insist-sideshow-enforcement-is-still-in-full-effect"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/OPD_insist_sideshow_enforcement_is_still_0_7663236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="OPD_insist_sideshow_enforcement_is_still_0_20190918013852"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>OPD insist sideshow enforcement is still in full effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/grandson-of-baseball-legend-carl-yastrzemski-makes-mlb-debut-for-giants"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Grandson_of_baseball_legend_Carl_Yastrze_0_7662996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Grandson_of_baseball_legend_Carl_Yastrze_0_20190918010943"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Red Sox legend reunites with grandson, Giants right fielder, in Fenway Park</h3> </a> id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/mountain-lion-spotted-in-millbrae-monday-night" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Mountain_lion_spotted_in_Millbrae_Monday_0_7663547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Mountain_lion_spotted_in_Millbrae_Monday_0_7663547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Mountain_lion_spotted_in_Millbrae_Monday_0_7663547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Mountain_lion_spotted_in_Millbrae_Monday_0_7663547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Mountain_lion_spotted_in_Millbrae_Monday_0_7663547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mountain lion spotted in Millbrae Monday night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/sfmta-approves-protected-bike-lanes-along-soma-s-5th-st" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/bike%20activists_1568782392524.jpg_7663372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/bike%20activists_1568782392524.jpg_7663372_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/bike%20activists_1568782392524.jpg_7663372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/bike%20activists_1568782392524.jpg_7663372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/bike%20activists_1568782392524.jpg_7663372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bicycle&#x20;safety&#x20;advocates&#x20;protest&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x20;&#x28;March&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SFMTA approves protected bike lanes along SoMa's 5th St.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/opd-insist-sideshow-enforcement-is-still-in-full-effect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/OPD_insist_sideshow_enforcement_is_still_0_7663236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/OPD_insist_sideshow_enforcement_is_still_0_7663236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/OPD_insist_sideshow_enforcement_is_still_0_7663236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/OPD_insist_sideshow_enforcement_is_still_0_7663236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/OPD_insist_sideshow_enforcement_is_still_0_7663236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>OPD insist sideshow enforcement is still in full effect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/grandson-of-baseball-legend-carl-yastrzemski-makes-mlb-debut-for-giants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Grandson_of_baseball_legend_Carl_Yastrze_0_7662996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Grandson_of_baseball_legend_Carl_Yastrze_0_7662996_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Grandson_of_baseball_legend_Carl_Yastrze_0_7662996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Grandson_of_baseball_legend_Carl_Yastrze_0_7662996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Grandson_of_baseball_legend_Carl_Yastrze_0_7662996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Red Sox legend reunites with grandson, Giants right fielder, in Fenway Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/chubbies-sf-clothing-startup-moving-to-austin" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Chubbies__SF_clothing_startup__moving_to_0_7663226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Chubbies__SF_clothing_startup__moving_to_0_7663226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Chubbies__SF_clothing_startup__moving_to_0_7663226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Chubbies__SF_clothing_startup__moving_to_0_7663226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/17/Chubbies__SF_clothing_startup__moving_to_0_7663226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chubbies, SF clothing startup, moving to Austin</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> 