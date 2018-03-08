Dog that's 'too nice' gets new home

- It turns out that many people actually want a dog that’s “too nice.”

The story of Helena, the dog that her owner returned because she was too nice, has gone viral in recent days.

On Monday, LifeLine Animal Project shared photos of Helena and her story on Facebook in a post that thousands of people shared

"Introducing... the sweetest, nicest, snuggliest dog in the ATL. Helena was recently returned to our Fulton County Animal Services location after her new owners said she was too nice and just wanted to be around them all the time," the adoption organization wrote.

"This Velcro dog sounds just about perfect to us. And we know there's a family out there waiting to spend their nights binge-watching Netflix and snuggling with this sweet velvet hippo."

Many Facebook users criticized Helena's initial owners as not deserving a pet, but LifeLine Animal Project confirmed to a commenter that there was a misunderstanding when Helena was initially adopted.

Her owners were in the market for an aggressive guard dog and misread the apparent Boxer and mixed breed's personality.

"The owners were looking for a more independent dog, and Helena just isn't that. There are also common misconceptions that dogs that look like Helena are protectors or guardians of the home and she isn't that either," the organization wrote. "She's pure love and looking for a bestie."

LifeLine spokesperson Karen Hirsch said Helena who she believes is around 4 years arrived at the shelter last summer after she was picked up as a "malnourished" stray in poor shape.

Since the Monday post, hundreds of people from across the country reached out to LifeLine, wanting to adopt Helena.

On Wednesday night, a family from Houston County came to Fulton Animals Services to meet Helena and take her home.

Hirsch said the family was a perfect match since they don’t have another dog and Helena could only be around certain types.

Hirsch said it’s obvious her new family will “spoil her rotten.”

