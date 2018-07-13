Double stabbing in San Jose, police searching for suspect

SAN JOSE (BCN) Two people were taken to the hospital after being stabbed this afternoon in East San Jose, police said. Police responded to the 200 block of Pamela Avenue at 2:39 p.m. to reports of a stabbing.

They found a man and a woman who had each been stabbed at least once, police said. The victims did not have life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Police are still searching for a suspect and the motive and circumstances of the stabbing are under investigation.