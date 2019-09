- Downed power lines early Monday morning caused a portion of westbound Highway 24 near the Lafayette/Orinda BART tracks to be closed to traffic.

By 6:30 a.m., the highway had reopened.

According to the BART media line, it appears that shortly before 5:30 a.m., a large crane being used to carry out the track work hit the power line causing it to fall and block all westbound lanes of Highway 24. There were no injuries. PG&E, Caltrans, CHP, and the fire department were notified.

This area has been a regular construction zone to upgrade the BART tracks using Measure RR funds.

Extensive repairs and upgrades are being made to tracks between Orinda and Walnut Creek stations on most weekends through October, including some upcoming full weekend closures with bus bridges, BART officials said.

BART was already planning to run a Sunday schedule with service beginning at 8 a.m. When service begins, the planned bus bridge will be in place.



This incident will not impact BART's ability to re-open the track and provide regular service as planned on Tuesday morning.