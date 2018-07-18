Drill falls out of truck, smashes into Bay Area driver's windshield

- A battery operated drill flew out of the back of a truck and smashed into the window of a car near Discovery Bay on Monday.

According to East Contra Costa Fire, the incident happened on Vasco Road around 3:54 p.m.

Two people in the car suffered minor lacerations from flying glass shards.

The driver of the vehicle that dropped the tool didn't stop.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call the CHP at 925-646-4980.

Additional details have not been released.