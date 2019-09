- If you ask residents of the East Bay City of Dublin where downtown is, most couldn't tell you.

That's because there is no downtown. No Main Street. But Dublin's city leaders are looking to create one.

"I hear people say why do we have to go to another community, another town to spend our dollars to go out to dinner. We want to go right here in our community," says Dublin Mayor David Haubert.

The city is considering converting part of shopping mall off Dublin Boulevard into a town square.

The idea is to build a park surrounded by cafes and restaurants, a place locals and out-of-towners can go that isn't another shopping center.

It's an area that could hold concerts, outdoor exercise classes and civic celebrations, and eventually retail, residences and office space, just like its neighboring towns.

"Livermore, Danville, Pleasanton all had train stations on main streets back when trains were popular. Now they've morphed into great downtown areas. We're proud of our neighbors, and we want to have something just as good in Dublin," says Haubert.

Dublin is growing, and fast. It has nearly tripled in size to 68,000 people in less than 20 years.

But what author Gertrude Stein once said about Oakland may go double for Dublin, "there's no there there."

"If you ask me where the center of Dublin is I would have no idea," says resident Justin Alexander.

The city is hoping to come up with a five-year plan by the end of this year, and eventually create a 30-year plan for the area.

People we spoke with say it sounds like a great idea.

"I've lived here all my life. It would be nice to have some good restaurants here. And a green space. Parks are always nice," says resident Laura Erle.

City leaders want the public to weigh in on what they think of the proposal.

A community meeting is set for Monday evening.