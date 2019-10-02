Now on pain medication, Autumn is searching for a hospice home. Until then, the shelter says Autumn will be loved and spoiled in the front office at RBARI, where she is content and comfortable.
"Autumn's happily ever after may look different than we expected," the shelter wrote. "But despite everything she has been through, she is a sweet, happy girl that only knows how to live."
Those interested in donating to RBARI can do so here. Interested adopters can fill out an application here.
Sheriff's officials confirmed on Wednesday a body found near a vehicle associated with a kidnapping in Santa Cruz is that of a missing tech executive.
Deputies say, on Tuesday around 3:00 a.m. Tushar Atre, 50, was taken from his home on Pleasure Point Drive and forced into his girlfriend's BMW. Later that day, deputies located the vehicle and found a deceased person near the car on Soquel San Jose Road, near the summit, in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
A small army of investigators, heavily armed deputies, and SWAT team members walked a secluded area of the grisly discovery. Officials say evidence led them there around 10 a.m. and they subsequently found the white BMW SUV that Atre was last seen entering.
A white Dallas police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for killing her black neighbor in his apartment, which she said she mistook for her own unit one floor below.
Amber Guyger didn't appear to show much reaction, at least from the angle of a live camera stream, as the judge read the jury's sentence. It came a day after the jury convicted her of murder in the September 2018 killing of Botham Jean.
Guyger's sentence was met with boos and jeers by a crowd gathered outside the courtroom. "It's a slap in the face," one woman said.
Before the gates to the Oakland Coliseum parking lot opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oakland A’s fans were lined up in their cars ready to cheer on their team in the American League Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Jose Felicialo is one fan who pulled up at 8:30 a.m. to be first in line, “I am so stoked, I’m juiced. This is everything a fan could hope for, a fighting chance inside the playoffs. That’s all we ask for and we have that,” he said.
This isn’t just any game, it’s the game, winner take all. The A’s battle it out at home against the Rays in the first playoff game Oakland has hosted since 2013.