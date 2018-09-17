Early morning hit and run, freeway shooting in Castro Valley

Authorities investigate a hit and run and shooting at the Interstate 580-238 interchange in Castro Valley. Sept. 17, 2018 Authorities investigate a hit and run and shooting at the Interstate 580-238 interchange in Castro Valley. Sept. 17, 2018

- A shooting investigation on a Castro Valley highway temporarily shut down westbound Interstate 580 early Monday morning following a hit and run.

The highway at the 580-238 interchange reopened just before 5 a.m. after being shut down for about an hour.

The California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County Sheriff’s office had been investigating a hit and run involving a black Camaro and a white sedan – that led to a shooting where the suspect fired four or five shots. The cars were traveling were traveling southbound on 238 from the Hayward area. At some point, authorities said, they collided.

CHP Officer Gabriel Walters said the driver of the white sedan did not stop – so the driver of the Camaro followed, and at least one shot was fired at the Camaro, authorities said. The driver of the white sedan never stopped. Walters said officers are looking for that suspect vehicle, which they described as a late '90s or early 2000 Ford Taurus station wagon.

The driver of the Camaro wasn’t hurt.