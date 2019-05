- Fourteen adults, 7 children and a dog were displaced following a fire at an apartment building in Bayview Hunters Point Sunday morning, fire officials said.

At least 70 firefighters fought the first that was first reported at 4:04 a.m. in the 1500 block of Innes Avenue.

The fire was kept mostly to the three-story structure, but also spread to another building nearby, a San Francisco Fire Department spokesman said.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.