Earthquake Insurance FAQ's

If you’re a California resident it’s not if, it’s when - when it comes to earthquakes.

The damage caused by a sizeable earthquake can be devastating. There are a lot of factors to consider when thinking about getting earthquake insurance. 

The USGS says you should take into account the following: 

  • Proximity to active earthquake faults
  • Seismic history of the region (frequency of earthquakes)
  • Time since last earthquake
  • Building construction (type of building and foundation)
  • Architectural layout
  • Materials used
  • Quality of workmanship
  • Extent to which earthquake resistance was considered by the designer
  • Local site conditions (type and condition of soil)
  • Slope of the land
  • Fill material
  • Geologic structure of the earth beneath
  • Annual rainfall
  • Value of the building and its contents
  • Cost of the insurance and restrictions on coverage (i.e. the deductible).

Learn more from the USGS here.

If you are interested in insurance options, you can contact California Earthquake Authority. 


