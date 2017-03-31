Earthquake Insurance FAQ's

If you’re a California resident it’s not if, it’s when - when it comes to earthquakes.

The damage caused by a sizeable earthquake can be devastating. There are a lot of factors to consider when thinking about getting earthquake insurance.

The USGS says you should take into account the following:

Proximity to active earthquake faults

Seismic history of the region (frequency of earthquakes)

Time since last earthquake

Building construction (type of building and foundation)

Architectural layout

Materials used

Quality of workmanship

Extent to which earthquake resistance was considered by the designer

Local site conditions (type and condition of soil)

Slope of the land

Fill material

Geologic structure of the earth beneath

Annual rainfall

Value of the building and its contents

Cost of the insurance and restrictions on coverage (i.e. the deductible).

Learn more from the USGS here.

If you are interested in insurance options, you can contact California Earthquake Authority.