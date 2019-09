- As the Bay Area marks 30 years since the Loma Prieta earthquake, state emergency officials are encouraging people to be prepared for the next big one.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, better known as Cal OES is sharing a list of seven steps to make sure you and your loved ones are safe:

1. Secure your space: Find and fix hazards inside your home, like securing dressers and shelves that could fall during an earthquake

2. Plan to be safe: Come up with a disaster plan for you and your loved ones, including a meeting place and way to communicate during an emergency

3. Organize disaster supplies: Prepare an emergency kit with enough supplies to provide for your entire household for at least one week

4. Minimize financial hardship: Strengthen your property and consider earthquake insurance

5. Drop, cover, hold on: Find a sturdy surface for cover during an earthquake

6. Improve safety: Check for injuries and damage, call for help or evacuate if needed

7. Reconnect and restore: Assess the damage, check on loved ones and stay updated on the emergency through local news reports

For more on the Seven Steps to Safety: https://www.earthquakecountry.org/library/StayingSafeWhereTheEarthShakes_StatewideEdition.pdf

What to include in your disaster kit: https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit

For information on earthquake insurance: https://www.earthquakeauthority.com/