- An elderly woman died when fire swept through a mobile home Thursday night in San Jose, authorities and neighbors said.

Her son tried to save her, a neighbor told KTVU, but he couldn't as the fire was too hot.

Fire crews found intense flames when they arrived shortly before midnight at the mobile home at 218 El Bosque Drive, according to Fire Capt. Cesar Martinez.

The woman, whose name was not released, was confined to a wheelchair and was alone at the time, fire officials said. The blaze took about 20 minutes to bring under control. No other structures were damaged, Martinez said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.