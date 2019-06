- Emeryville police have released a photo of a suspect in a shooting outside of a Denny's restaurant early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report at 3:56 a.m. that a man was flipping over tables in the restaurant at 1776 Powell St., according to police.

The man overturning tables told police that he was victim of an assault.

He told officers that he had gotten into an argument with another man in the parking lot and the other man pulled out a gun.

The man said he then tackled the suspect and started running away, and the suspect fired the gun at him as he was fleeing but did not strike him, police said.

The victim told the police he eventually found refuge in the Denny's and began turning over tables inside the restaurant.

Police said they know of no one who was injured.

Anyone with information about this case can contact the Emeryville Police Department's criminal investigation section at (510) 596-3700.