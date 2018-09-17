Extra officers assigned to Livermore High after anonymous threat found in bathroom

LIVERMORE (BCN) A suspicious note was reported to police Monday morning by administrators of Livermore High School, police said.

Administrators got in touch with the city's Police Department at 11:46 a.m. after students found a note in a bathroom at the school located at 600 Maple St.

The note, which was handwritten, alleged a direct threat to the school, police said.

Extra officers are being assigned to the school this week.

Officers along with school officials are investigating the alleged threat.