Extra officers assigned to Livermore High after anonymous threat found in bathroom
LIVERMORE (BCN) A suspicious note was reported to police Monday morning by administrators of Livermore High School, police said.
Administrators got in touch with the city's Police Department at 11:46 a.m. after students found a note in a bathroom at the school located at 600 Maple St.
The note, which was handwritten, alleged a direct threat to the school, police said.
Extra officers are being assigned to the school this week.
Officers along with school officials are investigating the alleged threat.