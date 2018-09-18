Extra police at Livermore High after 'direct threat' found at school

Livermore High School. Livermore High School.

- Extra police officers were deployed to Livermore High School on Tuesday, after administrators reported finding a suspicious note that discussed a direct threat to the school, police said.

School administrators contacted police on Monday at 11:46 a.m. after students found a note in a bathroom at the school located at 600 Maple St.

The note, which was handwritten, alleged a direct threat to the school, police said.

In an email Monday evening, Livermore Valley Unified School District Supt. Kelly Bowers, told parents that police "reassured us" that "there is no credible threat to our campus. However, in an abundance of caution and in order to ensure all staff and students feel secure, we will have a strong and visible adult presence on campus."