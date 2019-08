- A faculty member was stabbed to death on Cal State University's Fullerton campus Monday prompting a homicide investigation on the first day of fall semester, police said.

The CSU Fullerton Police Department said that an assault with a deadly weapon was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot south of College Park building.

Authorities said they discovered the faculty member, identified as an Asian male in his late 50s, sitting inside of a silver Infiniti sedan suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Please avoid the area of the 600 Blk of Langsdorf due to police activity. A homicide occurred on the campus of @csuf and the FPD will be handing the investigation due to an MOU with @csufpd . FPD PIO will be handling all media inquiries and he is en route to the scene. pic.twitter.com/K8dLLGHJYo — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) August 19, 2019

Police said the victim was a retired annuitant who was back at Cal State Fullerton working in international student registration.

The preliminary investigation suggested that the victim was targetted in the killing, however, authorities are still working to determine a motive.

"We do not believe that there is an active stabber on the loose at this particular time," Fullerton Police Sgt. Jon Radus said in a press conference.

The suspect was described by police as an Asian male in his mid-20s. He was last seen running north on Langsdorf and then east on Nutwood Avenue wearing black pants and a black shirt, Radus said.

CSUF MAIN CAMPUS: Assault deadly weapon. 8:30 AM 8/19/19. So. of College Park. Suspect male, black hair, pants & shirt. SEE EMAIL FOR DETAILS. @csuf — CSU Fullerton PD (@csufpd) August 19, 2019

Police ask the public not to approach the suspect, instead, contact Fullerton Police with any information by calling 714-738-8600.