- A fall heatwave has gripped the Bay Area sending temperatures soaring. Health experts say the heat can be dangerous in usually temperate areas like San Francisco.

"People in San Francisco do not have the same adaptation," said Dr. Jan Gurley, Director of San Francisco's Emergency Preparedness and Response. "It's kind of a big word to say we're not used to it."

Meaning the heat can be especially dangerous in those cities where it's rare.

"We get seriously alarmed, and we call if activated for temperatures that people in Concord or Novato might think, well that's just my usual Tuesday," said Gurley.

A compounding issue is the design of multi-story buildings with no air conditioning can hold the heat for hours, even days.

"We live in heavy buildings that are made of stone that heats up, and then that heat traps in the building and goes higher than the outdoors," said Gurley. "So, an indoor temperature can be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than the outside."

While the temperatures might be high by San Francisco standards, for others the beach at Crissy Field is a relief.

Michael Gurr drove 3 and a half hours from Chico looking for cooler temperatures. "It's pretty miserable up there, for one, all the wildfires and stuff, our PG&E shut off until, I think, tomorrow night. Yeah, so we're just without power, so we just came up here to get away from that."

For those who couldn't make it to the beach, the city's Recreation and Parks Department didn't charge admission as the temperatures peaked.

"It's awesome, it's great that it's free today," said Noel Kopp.

Swimmers today say it's a good way to get a workout in and stay cool.

"It really is, it's refreshing, it's relaxing, it's awesome. Great to swim, so the outdoor pools are the best," said Kopp.

To give you a sense of just how hot it was Tuesday - the water was 81 degrees and felt very refreshing.

San Francisco Recreation and Parks will be offering free swim time Wednesday as well.

Health experts recommend staying hydrated, staying cool, and staying connected by making sure people reach out to those who might be vulnerable in the hot temperatures to make sure they're doing OK.