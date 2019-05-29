BART police is handing out cards on trains this week advising passengers to be aware of their surroundings to avoid cellphone thieves.

According to BART, the index-card sized handouts include tips on protecting cellphones and emphasize the importance of stowing devices on station platforms and looking up from phones when train doors open.

BART officials said detectives will primarily pass out handouts between the Embarcadero and Balboa Park stations in San Francisco from midday to the early afternoon.