Motorcyclist dies in Mountain View collision with Google bus

- A male motorcyclist died in a collision at a Mountain View intersection this evening, according to officials with the Mountain View Police Department.

A witness said the accident involved a Google bus. The motorcyclist apparently slammed into the side of the bus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. at North Shoreline Boulevard and Plymouth Street, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Aside from the fatality, no one else was injured in the collision, Nelson said.

A woman driving behind the bus on Shoreline Blvd. pulled over to call 911.

Further information about the collision was not immediately available.

It is unclear who is at fault for the accident.

The intersection is closed police said and there is no estimated time for reopening. Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

Google released a statement late Wednesday. It read: "We are saddened to learn of this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy."