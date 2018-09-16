Fatal shark attack on Cape Cod first since 1936

- A man in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, has died after he was bitten by a shark around noon local time on Saturday.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Arthur Medici of Revere, was seen boogie-boarding about 30 yards off the beach when the attack occurred, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

The Wellfleet Police Department said in a Facebook post that emergency officials performed CPR on the victim. Shortly after, he was rushed to the Cape Cod Hospital by officials with Wellfleet Fire Department but succumbed to his injuries.

Medici’s death is said to be the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts since 1936.

