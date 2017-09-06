Father and child run over by own car

- A father and his 3-year-old son were injured this morning at a nursery near Petaluma where their vehicle started rolling while the child was being removed from a car seat, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers responded at about 10:40 a.m. to Emerald Drive just west of Petaluma on a report of a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The father pulled into a nursery and got out to remove the child from his car seat, but the vehicle was not in park. He fell to the ground when the vehicle began to roll backward and pulled the child out as he did, and the child was run over by a front wheel, CHP officials said.

The father's injuries were described as moderate and the child's injuries were described as moderate to major.

Both the father and son were taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital and the boy was then flown to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland with moderate to major injuries, CHP officials said.

