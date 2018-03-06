Father, son arrested after explosive-making materials found in Oakland, hotel evacuated

- A father and son from Riverside were arrested in Oakland after police found explosive-making materials and evacuated a hotel on Monday night.

The investigation began when California Highway Patrol officers tried to stop a Honda CRV at about 4:43 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver, identified as Jeremy Guy, would not stop, according to CHP, and led them on a short pursuit. During a search of his vehicle, CHP found materials associated with making explosives. CHP Golden Gate Division obtained a search warrant for a hotel room in the 1700 block of Embarcadero he shared in Oakland with his father, Ronald Guy. Both men were arrested.

The hotel was evacuated during the search. No injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear if any explosives were found inside the hotel.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of possessing a destructive device and possessing materials to make destructive devices. No motive was revealed.

KTVU contributed to this report.

