Feds treating El Paso mass shooting as a case of domestic terrorism 20 killed, several injured after gunman opens fire inside El Paso Walmart

20 dead, dozens injured in shooting at Walmart in El Paso Posted Aug 04 2019 09:50AM PDT

Video Posted Aug 03 2019 07:21PM PDT

Updated Aug 04 2019 10:08AM PDT Photo credit: Joel Angel Juarez/AFP/Getty Images at a crowded El Paso shopping area will be handled as a domestic terrorism case, federal authorities said Sunday as they weighed hate-crime charges against the gunman that could carry the death penalty.</p><p>A local prosecutor announced that he would bring capital murder charges against the suspect, saying the assailant "lost the right to be among us."</p><p>The attack on Saturday morning was followed less than a day later by another shooting that claimed nine lives in a nightlife district of Dayton, Ohio. That shooter was killed by police.</p><p>Investigators were focusing on whether the El Paso attack was a hate crime after the emergence of a racist, anti-immigrant screed that was posted online shortly beforehand. Detectives sought to determine if it was written by the man who was arrested. The border city has figured prominently in the immigration debate and is home to 680,000 people, most of them Latino.</p><p>Using a rifle, the El Paso gunman opened fire in an area packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school shopping season. More than two dozen people were wounded, some with life-threatening injuries, police said.</p><p>Federal officials were treating the attack as a domestic terrorism case, according to the U.S. attorney.</p><p>The Justice Department was weighing federal hate-crime charges that would carry the death penalty, according to a person familiar with the department's decision-making process. The person was not authorized to speak on the record and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.</p><p>Despite initial reports of possible multiple gunmen, the man in custody was believed to be the only shooter, police said.</p><p>Two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity identified him as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. Authorities did not release his name at a news conference but said he was arrested without police firing any shots. He is from Allen, which is a nearly 10-hour drive from El Paso.</p><p>There was no immediate indication that he had an attorney.</p><p>Police say more than two dozen people were wounded in the attack at a shopping area about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the main border checkpoint with Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Many of the victims were shot at a Walmart.</p><p>"The scene was a horrific one," El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said, adding that many of the 26 people who were hurt had life-threatening injuries.</p><p>The shooting came less than a week after a 19-year-old gunman killed three people and injured 13 others at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival in California before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.</p><p>Adriana Quezada said she was in the women's clothing section of the Walmart with her two children when she heard gunfire.</p><p>"But I thought they were hits, like roof construction," Quezada, 39, said of the shots.</p><p>Her 19-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son threw themselves to the ground, then ran out of the store through an emergency exit. They were not hurt, Quezada said.</p><p>Relatives said a 25-year-old woman who was shot while apparently trying to shield her 2-month-old son was among those killed, while Mexican officials said three Mexican nationals were among the dead and six more were wounded.</p><p>Residents quickly volunteered to give blood to the wounded. President Donald Trump tweeted: "God be with you all!"</p><p>Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, who is from El Paso and was at a candidate forum Saturday in Las Vegas, appeared shaken after receiving news of the shooting in his hometown.</p><p>He said he heard early reports that the shooter might have had a military-style weapon, saying we need to "keep that (expletive) on the battlefield. Do not bring it into our communities."</p><p>In the document that was posted online shortly before the shooting, the writer expressed concern that an influx of Hispanics into the United States will replace aging white voters, potentially turning Texas blue in elections and swinging the White House to the Democrats.</p><p>The writer was also critical of Republicans for what he described as close ties to corporations and degradation of the environment. Though a Twitter account that appears to belong to Crusius included pro-Trump posts praising the plan to build more border wall, the writer of the online document says his views on race predated Trump's campaign and that any attempt to blame the president for his actions was "fake news."</p><p>Though the writer denied he was a white supremacist, the document says "race mixing" is destroying the nation and recommends dividing the United States into territorial enclaves determined by race. The first sentence of the four-page document expresses support for the man accused of killing 51 people at two New Zealand mosques in March after posting his own screed with a conspiracy theory about nonwhite migrants replacing whites.</p><p>El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said he knew the shooter was not from the city.</p><p>"It's not what we're about," the mayor said at the news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott and the police chief.</p><p>In the hours after the shooting, authorities blocked streets near a home in Allen associated with the suspect. Officers appeared to speak briefly with a woman who answered the door of the gray stone house and later entered the residence.</p><p>El Paso County is more than 80% Latino, according to the latest census data. Tens of thousands of Mexicans legally cross the border each day to work and shop in the city.</p><p>Trump visited in February to argue that walling off the southern border would make the U.S. safer, while city residents and O'Rourke led thousands on a protest march past the barrier of barbed wire-topped fencing and towering metal slats.</p><p>O'Rourke stressed that border walls have not made his hometown safer. The city's murder rate was less than half the national average in 2005, the year before the start of its border fence. Before the wall project started, El Paso had been rated one of the three safest major U.S. cities going back to 1997.</p><p>Heidi Beirich, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project, said the El Paso suspect was not on her group's radar. "We had nothing in our files on him," Beirich wrote in an email.</p><p>The shooting was the 21st mass killing in the United States in 2019, and the fifth public mass shooting. Before Saturday, 96 people had died in mass killings in 2019 -- 26 of them in public mass shootings.</p><p>The AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database tracks all U.S. homicides since 2006 involving four or more people killed, not including the offender, over a short period of time regardless of weapon, location, victim-offender relationship or motive. CHICAGO - OCTOBER 20: Toni Morrison attends the Carl Sandburg literary awards dinner at the University of Illinois at Chicago Forum on October 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/FilmMagic)

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

By HILLEL ITALIE, AP National Writer

Posted Aug 06 2019 06:53AM PDT

Updated Aug 06 2019 07:01AM PDT

NEW YORK (AP) - Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison has died.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf says Morrison died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. She was 88.

She was the first black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize, awarded in 1993. The Swedish Academy hailed her use of language and her "visionary force." Police say both El Paso and Dayton shooters bought their guns legally

El Paso and Dayton are more than 1,000 miles apart, but the pain and grief are the same after this weekend's deadly mass shootings. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama reports people are gathering to heal the heartache, but also that police say the respective shoo

By Jana Katsuyama, KTVU

Posted Aug 05 2019 11:58PM PDT

People joined together in prayer and song at vigils held in Texas and Ohio Monday night in memory of victims in the mass shootings that came just 13 hours apart over the weekend and left 31 people dead.

The two cities of El Paso and Dayton are some 1,600 miles apart, but the heartache and grief are the same.

In both shootings, police say the gunmen were young men with high-powered, high-capacity firearms. Gun violence the impromptu topic at East Bay congressman's town hall

A town hall in Richmond hosted by East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier was supposed to be about immigration issues, but the recent mass shootings across America helped bring an overflow crowd. KTVU's Debora Villalon reports the congressman told the a

By Debora Villalon, KTVU

Posted Aug 05 2019 11:06PM PDT

Updated Aug 05 2019 11:13PM PDT

East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is among those calling on the U.S. Senate to reconvene and act on pending gun bills.

"No one should die, no one else should die," DeSaulnier told reporters before hosting a town hall meeting in Richmond Monday evening.

"It's madness to let this go on when we know we can implement policy- that won't stop them completely- but will stop many mass shootings." 9mm bullets sit on the counter at Sportsmans Arms in Petaluma, California. (File photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California ammunition check law blocked 100 sales in first month 