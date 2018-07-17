Fijian warriors take over San Francisco's Union Square to cheer on world rugby match

Jul 17 2018

SAN FRANCISCO - Fijian warriors took over San Francisco’s Union Square Tuesday morning, performing traditional song and dance to kick off celebrations ahead of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 tournament. 

San Francisco is hosting the games; it’s a milestone as this is the first time the rugby championship has been held in the United States.

Organizers say they hope to spread the "bula" spirit. Bula is the Fijian word for life.

This is the first time many of these young dancers have traveled outside of the islands. 

“In Fiji, rugby is their fourth religion, like everyone believes in rugby," said Jonathan Reap, who represents Tourism Fiji. The dancers, he said, are here to “support their team and support their country."

The  World Cup Sevens tournament takes place Friday through Sunday at AT&T Park.
 

