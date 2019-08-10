< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/sports2">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/tech">Silicon Valley Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires">California Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ghost-ship-warehouse-fire">Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/fire-investigators-determine-golf-fire-caused-by-discarded-cigarette">Fire investigators determine Golf Fire caused by discarded cigarette</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/thousands-of-tarantulas-expected-to-crawl-through-colorado-in-mass-migration"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/thousands-of-tarantulas-expected-to-crawl-through-colorado-in-mass-migration">Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/-rosie-the-riveters-get-standing-ovations-at-richmond-festival"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/RosieFest3-08.10.19_1565478721586_7585916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="'Rosie The Riveters' get standing ovations at Richmond festival"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/-rosie-the-riveters-get-standing-ovations-at-richmond-festival">'Rosie The Riveters' get standing ovations at Richmond festival</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/-night-of-healing-vigil-set-to-show-solidarity-with-mass-shooting-communities"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/10/29/Vigil_for_synagogue_shooting_victims_at__0_6325700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="'Night of Healing' vigil set to show solidarity with mass shooting communities"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/-night-of-healing-vigil-set-to-show-solidarity-with-mass-shooting-communities">'Night of Healing' vigil set to show solidarity with mass shooting communities</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/fire-investigators-determine-golf-fire-caused-by-discarded-cigarette">Fire investigators determine Golf Fire caused by discarded cigarette</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/thousands-of-tarantulas-expected-to-crawl-through-colorado-in-mass-migration">Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/-rosie-the-riveters-get-standing-ovations-at-richmond-festival">'Rosie The Riveters' get standing ovations at Richmond festival</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/-night-of-healing-vigil-set-to-show-solidarity-with-mass-shooting-communities">'Night of Healing' vigil set to show solidarity with mass shooting communities</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/lady-gaga-funds-classroom-needs-in-communities-affected-by-recent-mass-shootings">Lady Gaga funds classroom needs in communities affected by recent mass shootings</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/sonoma-co-toddler-home-from-the-hospital-after-being-struck-by-4-time-dui-offender">Sonoma Co. toddler home from the hospital after being struck by 4 time DUI offender</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a Fire investigators determine Golf Fire caused by discarded cigarette</h1> </header> 10 2019 06:29PM <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 05:35PM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-423213007"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 06:29PM PDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 06:33PM PDT</span></p> id="relatedHeadlines-423213007" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines423213007' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/vegetation-fire-in-kelseyville-forces-evacuations"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/08/Golf_Fire_burns_in_Lake_County_0_7582343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Vegetation fire in Kelseyville forces evacuations</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>KELSEYVILLE, Calif. (BCN/KTVU)</strong> - A discarded cigarette ignited the <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/vegetation-fire-in-kelseyville-forces-evacuations" target="_blank">Golf Fire in Lake County</a>, Cal Fire said Saturday following "a meticulous and thorough investigation."</p> <p>The fire, which started about 1 p.m. Thursday on Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive in the Lake County community of Kelseyville, has burned about 20 acres and was about 80 percent contained as of Saturday morning.</p> <p>A spokesman late Saturday afternoon said containment should be higher, but that "they still have a lot of work to do due to the topography and the type of vegetation there."</p> <p>Crews will thoroughly check the area for spots that could flare up again, he said.</p> <p>No property damage has been reported in the blaze, but 40 structures were threatened.</p> <p>One firefighter suffered minor injuries in the blaze.</p> <p>Cal Fire said cigarettes should be discarded in a deep sturdy ashtray away More News Stories</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/Outside_Lands_kicks_off_in_San_Francisco_0_7584680_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/Outside_Lands_kicks_off_in_San_Francisco_0_7584680_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/Outside_Lands_kicks_off_in_San_Francisco_0_7584680_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/09/Outside_Lands_kicks_off_in_San_Francisco_0_7584680_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Outside Lands is underway in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. This year security is on everyone's mind. Organizers are expecting 210,000 concert-goers over the weekend. But, before they can enjoy the show they have to go through layers of security." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Outside Lands: How to get the most out of your experience</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aja Seldon, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Christien Kafton, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 11:18AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 04:31PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Outside Lands kicks off at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Friday, and it's a three-day celebration of everything that is to love about the Bay Area. The perfect blend of music, art, food, wine, and marijuana. </p><p>But, before you indulge in all the festivities, there are a bunch of things you need to know. </p><p>Festival Gates Open: 11 AM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-rosie-the-riveters-get-standing-ovations-at-richmond-festival" title="'Rosie The Riveters' get standing ovations at Richmond festival" data-articleId="423206104" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rosie_the_Riverter_home_front_festival_h_0_7585988_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rosie_the_Riverter_home_front_festival_h_0_7585988_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rosie_the_Riverter_home_front_festival_h_0_7585988_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rosie_the_Riverter_home_front_festival_h_0_7585988_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Rosie_the_Riverter_home_front_festival_h_0_7585988_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rosie the Riverter home front festival held in Richmond" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Rosie The Riveters' get standing ovations at Richmond festival</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Janis Mara </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 04:17PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 06:33PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former World War II shipyard worker Mary Torres, 96, jumped to her feet and waved as hundreds of people cheered at the Rosie Rally Home Front Festival in Richmond Saturday.</p><p>This is the fifth year for the festival, which commemorates the iconic, if fictional, World War II female worker known as "Rosie the Riveter."</p><p>The worker appeared on WWII posters representing women working industrial jobs to support the war effort.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-night-of-healing-vigil-set-to-show-solidarity-with-mass-shooting-communities" title="'Night of Healing' vigil set to show solidarity with mass shooting communities" data-articleId="423193953" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Vigil_planned_for_Tuesday_in_Oakland_0_7585984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Vigil_planned_for_Tuesday_in_Oakland_0_7585984_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Vigil_planned_for_Tuesday_in_Oakland_0_7585984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Vigil_planned_for_Tuesday_in_Oakland_0_7585984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Vigil_planned_for_Tuesday_in_Oakland_0_7585984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vigil planned for Tuesday in Oakland" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Night of Healing' vigil set to show solidarity with mass shooting communities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kathleen Kirkwood </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 02:05PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 10 2019 06:32PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A "Night of Healing" vigil to show solidarity with communities impacted by mass shootings, and to oppose gun violence and white supremacy, will be hosted by U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee in Oakland next week.</p><p>The vigil on Tuesday evening will feature several guest speakers, including Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, Alameda Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft and Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter.</p><p>The vigil will be held at Frank H. Ogawa Plaza from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fire-investigators-determine-golf-fire-caused-by-discarded-cigarette"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Discarded_cigarette_caused_Golf_Fire_in__0_7586037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Discarded_cigarette_caused_Golf_Fire_in__0_20190811012932"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fire investigators determine Golf Fire caused by discarded cigarette</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-of-tarantulas-expected-to-crawl-through-colorado-in-mass-migration"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="FILE - A tarantula sitting in its terrarium. (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="tarantulaaaa_1565305493628-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-rosie-the-riveters-get-standing-ovations-at-richmond-festival"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/RosieFest3-08.10.19_1565478721586_7585916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Mary Torres, 96, a "Rosie the Riveter," was a journeyman welder at the Richmond shipyards during World War II. She and her fellow "Rosies" made 747 ships at the Richmond shipyards that helped win the second world war. Photo: Janis Mara/BCN" title="RosieFest3-08.10.19_1565478721586.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Rosie The Riveters' get standing ovations at Richmond festival</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-night-of-healing-vigil-set-to-show-solidarity-with-mass-shooting-communities"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/10/29/Vigil_for_synagogue_shooting_victims_at__0_6325700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Vigil_for_synagogue_shooting_victims_at__0_20181030053955"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Night of Healing' vigil set to show solidarity with mass shooting communities</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Discarded_cigarette_caused_Golf_Fire_in__0_7586037_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Discarded_cigarette_caused_Golf_Fire_in__0_7586037_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/Discarded_cigarette_caused_Golf_Fire_in__0_7586037_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Fire investigators determine Golf Fire caused by discarded cigarette</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-of-tarantulas-expected-to-crawl-through-colorado-in-mass-migration" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/tarantulaaaa_1565305493628_7582420_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;A&#x20;tarantula&#x20;sitting&#x20;in&#x20;its&#x20;terrarium&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sebastian&#x20;Gollnow&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thousands of tarantulas expected to crawl through Colorado in mass migration</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/port-of-oakland-announces-record-setting-imports-in-july" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/10/28/Port_of_Oakland_reduces_diesel_emissions_0_2217566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/10/28/Port_of_Oakland_reduces_diesel_emissions_0_2217566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/10/28/Port_of_Oakland_reduces_diesel_emissions_0_2217566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/10/28/Port_of_Oakland_reduces_diesel_emissions_0_2217566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/10/28/Port_of_Oakland_reduces_diesel_emissions_0_2217566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Port of Oakland announces record-setting imports in July</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/bay-area-police-departments-receive-funding-to-combat-auto-burglaries" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/20/auto%20break%20ins_1548006800523.jpg_6649462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/20/auto%20break%20ins_1548006800523.jpg_6649462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/20/auto%20break%20ins_1548006800523.jpg_6649462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/20/auto%20break%20ins_1548006800523.jpg_6649462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/01/20/auto%20break%20ins_1548006800523.jpg_6649462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="File&#x20;photo&#x20;--&#x20;San&#x20;Mateo&#x20;police&#x20;are&#x20;stepping&#x20;up&#x20;patrol&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;spike&#x20;in&#x20;auto&#x20;burglaries&#x20;early&#x20;Saturday&#x20;morning&#x2e;&#x20;Jan&#x2e;&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bay Area police departments receive funding to combat auto burglaries</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/democratic-national-committee-to-gather-for-summer-meeting-in-san-francisco" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/share-image_1565480644799_7585938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/share-image_1565480644799_7585938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/share-image_1565480644799_7585938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/share-image_1565480644799_7585938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/10/share-image_1565480644799_7585938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic National Committee to gather for summer meeting in San Francisco</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer 