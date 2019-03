- A woman was injured after a fire tore through a home in Concord early Wednesday morning.

Nearly 30 firefighters battled the 1-alarm blaze, which started around 2:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Bon Homme Way, Fire Captain Tracie Dutter said.

Family at the scene tells KTVU that their grandmother was injured. She was taken to a hospital. Her family says she will be OK.

Woman injured in #Concord house fire. Firefighters heard explosions when they arrived - say fire started in the garage. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/yXRE4lugDp — Elissa Harrington (@EHarringtonTV) March 27, 2019

Firefighters heard explosions when they arrived, and say the fire started in the garage.

At this point, additional details have not been released.