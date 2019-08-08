The area affected included Marsh Creek Road and Morgan Territory Road. Some fires are near the Marsh Creek Detention Facility.
Firefighters at scene of multiple vegetation fires on Marsh Creek Rd and Morgan Territory Rd west of the community of Brentwood (Contra Costa County). #marshcomplex — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 3, 2019
Crews from surrounding agencies responded, including Cal Fire, San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District, and East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
Arson investigators have been called into to determine what sparked the fires. Authorities are suspicious, since there was no lightning in the area, and the sheer number of the fires raises a concern.
Authorities had recently announced that two-thirds of Contra Costa County are in a fire hazard zone.
One person died and two others were taken to the hospital following a fiery multiple-vehicle collision on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in south San Jose early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol and San Jose Fire Department.
A fourth person was unhurt.
All four vehicles involved in the collision, first reported at 3:29 a.m. just north of Bailey Avenue and south of state Highway 85 caught fire and were destroyed, Fire Captain Brad Cloutier said.
Smoking weed has always been a part of the annual Outside Lands summer musical festival in San Francisco.
This will be the first time, though, that it will be legal for adults to legally buy and consume it.
“Every year we work together to enhance the festival and Golden Gate Park in ways that are authentically San Francisco,” San Francisco Recreation and Parks General Manager Phil Ginsburg said.
More than 120 women from the Bay Area are on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to visit civil rights landmarks in Alabama.
The six-day trip includes stops in Birmingham, Montgomery, and Selma. "This trip is going to be quite touching," said founder of Ladies in Red, Brenda Knight. "Those are some major cities that played an important role in the civil rights movement."
The group will visit historic sites, including the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, the town's first black church and that was tragically bombed in 1963, killing 4 girls.