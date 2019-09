- Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds will be 10 to 20 mph.

Monday night will be mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 50s. West winds will be 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds of up to 5 mph will increase to west winds at 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.