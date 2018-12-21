< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Former San Francisco police officer to be sentenced Thursday for two bank robberies addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/former-san-francisco-police-officer-to-be-sentenced-thursday-for-two-bank-robberies" addthis:title="Former San Francisco police officer to be sentenced Thursday for two bank robberies"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409747352.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409747352");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409747352-379938821"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/21/SFPD_officer_arrested_in_bank_robbery_0_6548825_ver1.0_640_360_1545441401972_6551828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/21/SFPD_officer_arrested_in_bank_robbery_0_6548825_ver1.0_640_360_1545441401972_6551828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/21/SFPD_officer_arrested_in_bank_robbery_0_6548825_ver1.0_640_360_1545441401972_6551828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/21/SFPD_officer_arrested_in_bank_robbery_0_6548825_ver1.0_640_360_1545441401972_6551828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/21/SFPD_officer_arrested_in_bank_robbery_0_6548825_ver1.0_640_360_1545441401972_6551828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Suspended San Francisco police officer Rain Daugherty, 44, is accused of robbing a bank in November in the city&#39;s Sunset District." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Suspended San Francisco police officer Rain Daugherty, 44, is accused of robbing a bank in November in the city's Sunset District.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409747352-379938821" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/21/SFPD_officer_arrested_in_bank_robbery_0_6548825_ver1.0_640_360_1545441401972_6551828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/21/SFPD_officer_arrested_in_bank_robbery_0_6548825_ver1.0_640_360_1545441401972_6551828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/21/SFPD_officer_arrested_in_bank_robbery_0_6548825_ver1.0_640_360_1545441401972_6551828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/21/SFPD_officer_arrested_in_bank_robbery_0_6548825_ver1.0_640_360_1545441401972_6551828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/12/21/SFPD_officer_arrested_in_bank_robbery_0_6548825_ver1.0_640_360_1545441401972_6551828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Suspended San Francisco police officer Rain Daugherty, 44, is accused of robbing a bank in November in the city&#39;s Sunset District." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Suspended San Francisco police officer Rain Daugherty, 44, is accused of robbing a bank in November in the city's Sunset District.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/former-san-francisco-police-officer-to-be-sentenced-thursday-for-two-bank-robberies">Julia Cheever </a> By Julia Cheever
Posted May 29 2019 09:19PM PDT SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/KTVU) - A former San Francisco police officer is due to be sentenced in federal court Thursday for committing two bank robberies in the city in November and December.

Rain Daugherty, 46, will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco at 1:30 p.m.

He pleaded guilty in February to robbing two banks in the Sunset and Richmond districts of a total of $10,500.

Prosecutors have urged a sentence of three years and one month in prison, while defense attorney Elizabeth Falk asked for two years.

Falk said in a sentencing brief that Daugherty became addicted to opiates and had "a gradual, then deep dive into opioid addiction following lawfully prescribed pills that he took following surgery on a wrist injury."

Daugherty was one of nine officers accused in administrative charges in 2015 of sending racist, sexist and homophobic text messages in 2011 and 2012.

The closed-door disciplinary proceedings were delayed until last year by a eventually unsuccessful lawsuit led by Daugherty.

He was suspended without pay after being charged in a separate case in San Mateo County Superior Court in July with stealing $13,000 from an elderly man with dementia.

Daugherty has been held in jail without bail since charges were filed in the bank robbery case in December. $10,500.</p> <p>Prosecutors have urged a sentence of three years and one month in prison, while defense attorney Elizabeth Falk asked for two years.</p> <p>Falk said in a sentencing brief that Daugherty became addicted to opiates and had "a gradual, then deep dive into opioid addiction following lawfully prescribed pills that he took following surgery on a wrist injury."</p> <p>Daugherty was one of nine officers accused in administrative charges in 2015 of sending racist, sexist and homophobic text messages in 2011 and 2012.</p> <p>The closed-door disciplinary proceedings were delayed until last year by a eventually unsuccessful lawsuit led by Daugherty.</p> <p>He was suspended without pay after being charged in a separate case in San Mateo County Superior Court in July with stealing $13,000 from an elderly man with dementia.</p> <p>Daugherty has been held in jail without bail since charges were filed in the bank robbery case in December.</p> </div> </section> <div More News Stories data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/San_Francisco_police_investigate_dismemb_0_7303614_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/San_Francisco_police_investigate_dismemb_0_7303614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/San_Francisco_police_investigate_dismemb_0_7303614_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/San_Francisco_police_investigate_dismemb_0_7303614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Christien Kafton reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:28AM PDT</span></p> <p A daughter and son-in-law suspected of killing an elderly father and dismembering his body in California have been arrested in China and returned to the United States to face prosecution.

On Thursday, the Loundon County Sheriff in Virginia released photos of 44-year-old Douglas Lomas and 35-year-old Stephanie Ching being held in their custody on suspicion of homicide. It wasn't immediately clear why they were being at at this particular jail. KTVU requested an interview with the pair, but did not immediately hear back. 

It was not immediately clear when the couple would be extradicted to San Francisco. It wasn't immediately clear why they were being at at this particular jail. Dynasty versus dinosaurs.

The Golden State Warriors' road to a fifth straight NBA Finals has detoured to a new destination - and this one requires a passport.

The Toronto Raptors, a team that arrived in the NBA 24 years ago as the dinosaur-logoed basketball franchise in a hockey-loving country, have finally made it to the championship round and will host Game 1 on Thursday night. and this one requires a passport.</p><p>The Toronto Raptors, a team that arrived in the NBA 24 years ago as the dinosaur-logoed basketball franchise in a hockey-loving country, have finally made it to the championship round and will host Game 1 on Thursday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gasoline-thieves-accidentally-blow-up-vehicles" title="Gasoline thieves accidentally blow up vehicles" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/Thieves_siphoning_gasoline_from_U_Haul_v_0_7328124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/Thieves_siphoning_gasoline_from_U_Haul_v_0_7328124_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/Thieves_siphoning_gasoline_from_U_Haul_v_0_7328124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/Thieves_siphoning_gasoline_from_U_Haul_v_0_7328124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/Thieves_siphoning_gasoline_from_U_Haul_v_0_7328124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Debora Villalon reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gasoline thieves accidentally blow up vehicles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Debora Villalon, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 10:52PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some thieves in Santa Rosa learned the hard way: gasoline and smoking don't mix.</p><p>They accidentally blew up a few U-Haul trucks while stealing fuel from the gas tanks.</p><p>Now, authorities are searching for the suspects and assume at least one of them suffered burns.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/photos-released-of-pair-suspected-of-dismembering-elderly-san-francisco-father"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/30/StephanieChing%20Douglas%20Lomas_1559223358175.JPG_7328968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Stephanie Ching (left) and Douglas Lomas are being held in Loundon County, Virginia after they were charged with the death of Ching's father, Benedict Ching of San Francisco. Photo: Loundon County Sheriff. " title="StephanieChing Douglas Lomas_1559223358175.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Photos released of pair suspected of dismembering elderly San Francisco father</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/warriors-new-nba-finals-road-goes-to-canada-to-face-raptors-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/28/6a%20WARRIORS%20WATCH%20PARTY_00.00.33.19_1559074171823.png_7319497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="6a WARRIORS WATCH PARTY_00.00.33.19_1559074171823.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Warriors' new NBA Finals road goes to Canada to face Raptors</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/san-francisco-native-who-lived-out-of-his-suv-for-over-two-years-moves-in-to-new-apartment"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/Homeless_San_Francisco_city_worker_moves_0_7328128_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Homeless_San_Francisco_city_worker_moves_0_20190530054657"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>San Francisco native who lived out of his SUV for over two years moves in to new apartment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hundreds-attend-sunnyvale-unity-meeting-one-month-after-driver-deliberately-plowed-into-8-people"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/29/Unity_meeting_held_in_Sunnyvale_one_mont_0_7327695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Unity_meeting_held_in_Sunnyvale_one_mont_0_20190530054057"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hundreds attend Sunnyvale unity meeting one month after driver deliberately plowed into 8 people</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div 