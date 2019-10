- Four people were killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into a taxi on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred just before 12:30 a.m., north of Candlestick Point and just south of Third Street, Officer Bert Diaz said.

Multiple reports came in of a Volkswagen going the wrong way on the northbound freeway, first at the I-280 junction and then near the Candlestick Park off-ramp.

Diaz said at 12:29 a.m., a CHP unit came across a two-vehicle collision at Paul Avenue involving the Volkswagen and Ford Escape taxi.

Diaz said the driver of the Volkswagen was identified as a woman between 30 and 40, while the taxi driver, was a man in his 60s.

There were a man and a woman riding in his car. All four people in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene. The collision occurred in the No. 4 and 5 lanes, Diaz said.

One of the passengers in the taxi was also ejected. The CHP is investigating the possibility that the Volkswagen driver and one of the taxi's passengers were not wearing seat belts.

All traffic on northbound Highway 101 is being diverted off at Third Street as the CHP investigates the crash. Diaz said investigators are working to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision.

There is no estimated time of reopening for the northbound freeway.