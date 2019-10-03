< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/logo-fox-2-san-francisco-ktvu-alt-v1.1.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-clear" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 54°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-local" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/local-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-local" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Local</a> <div id="drop-nav-local" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/2investigates">2 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/sports2">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/tech">Silicon Valley Tech</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires">California Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ghost-ship-warehouse-fire">Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/four-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/4%20DEAD4_1570101839451.PNG_7685573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/four-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco">Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/gov-newsom-signs-22-wildfire-related-bills"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Gov__Newsom_signs_22_wildfire_related_bi_0_7685295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Gov. Newsom signs 22 wildfire related bills"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/gov-newsom-signs-22-wildfire-related-bills">Gov. Newsom signs 22 wildfire related bills</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/sf-poet-and-activist-janice-mirikitani-honored-by-japanese-government"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/SF_artists_activist_Janice_Mirikitani_ho_0_7685297_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="SF poet and activist Janice Mirikitani honored by Japanese government"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/sf-poet-and-activist-janice-mirikitani-honored-by-japanese-government">SF poet and activist Janice Mirikitani honored by Japanese government</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/2-investigates/personal-medical-files-discovered-unshredded-and-dumped-at-landfill"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Personal medical files discovered unshredded and dumped at landfill"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/2-investigates/personal-medical-files-discovered-unshredded-and-dumped-at-landfill">Personal medical files discovered unshredded and dumped at landfill</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/four-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco">Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/gov-newsom-signs-22-wildfire-related-bills">Gov. Newsom signs 22 wildfire related bills</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/sf-poet-and-activist-janice-mirikitani-honored-by-japanese-government">SF poet and activist Janice Mirikitani honored by Japanese government</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/2-investigates/personal-medical-files-discovered-unshredded-and-dumped-at-landfill">Personal medical files discovered unshredded and dumped at landfill</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/candlelight-vigil-in-san-jose-to-honor-fallen-texas-sheriff-deputy">Candlelight vigil in San Jose to honor fallen Texas sheriff deputy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/sports/diaz-hits-2-homers-rays-beat-a-s-5-1-in-al-wild-card-game">Diaz hits 2 homers, Rays beat A's 5-1 in AL wild-card game</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/live">Live</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-mornings" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-mornings" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Mornings</a> <div id="drop-nav-mornings" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/zip-trips">Zip Trips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/morning-recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/four-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/4%20DEAD4_1570101839451.PNG_7685573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/four-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco">Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/gov-newsom-signs-22-wildfire-related-bills"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Gov__Newsom_signs_22_wildfire_related_bi_0_7685295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Gov. Newsom signs 22 wildfire related bills"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/gov-newsom-signs-22-wildfire-related-bills">Gov. Newsom signs 22 wildfire related bills</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/sf-poet-and-activist-janice-mirikitani-honored-by-japanese-government"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/SF_artists_activist_Janice_Mirikitani_ho_0_7685297_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="SF poet and activist Janice Mirikitani honored by Japanese government"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/sf-poet-and-activist-janice-mirikitani-honored-by-japanese-government">SF poet and activist Janice Mirikitani honored by Japanese government</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ktvu/news/2-investigates/personal-medical-files-discovered-unshredded-and-dumped-at-landfill"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Personal medical files discovered unshredded and dumped at landfill"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ktvu/news/2-investigates/personal-medical-files-discovered-unshredded-and-dumped-at-landfill">Personal medical files discovered unshredded and dumped at landfill</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/four-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco">Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/california-wildfires/gov-newsom-signs-22-wildfire-related-bills">Gov. Newsom signs 22 wildfire related bills</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/sf-poet-and-activist-janice-mirikitani-honored-by-japanese-government">SF poet and activist Janice Mirikitani honored by Japanese government</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/2-investigates/personal-medical-files-discovered-unshredded-and-dumped-at-landfill">Personal medical files discovered unshredded and dumped at landfill</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/news/ktvu-local-news/candlelight-vigil-in-san-jose-to-honor-fallen-texas-sheriff-deputy">Candlelight vigil in San Jose to honor fallen Texas sheriff deputy</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ktvu/sports/diaz-hits-2-homers-rays-beat-a-s-5-1-in-al-wild-card-game">Diaz hits 2 homers, Rays beat A's 5-1 in AL wild-card game</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/bayareapeople">Bay Area People</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-launches-new-weather-app">Download the KTVU Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> About Us <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">KTVU Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/what-s-on-fox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/jobs/jobs-at-ktvu">Jobs at KTVU</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact KTVU</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=92509037"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3830_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3830"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3830_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3830_MOD-AD-KTVU_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431133544'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0522_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0522"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE_1.3"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0522_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0522_MOD-AD-KTVU_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431133544'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_" > <span id="p_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story431133544" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431133544" data-article-version="1.0">Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-431133544" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/four-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco" data-title="Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/four-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco" addthis:title="Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431133544.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431133544");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_431133544_431140869_173835"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KTVU"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_431133544_431140869_173835";this.videosJson='[{"id":"431140869","video":"611386","title":"Four%20dead%20when%20wrong-way%20driver%20crashes%20into%20taxi%20in%20San%20Francisco","caption":"Four%20dead%20when%20wrong-way%20driver%20crashes%20into%20taxi%20in%20San%20Francisco.%20Cristina%20Rendon%20reports","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fmedia.ktvu.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F10%2F03%2FFour_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes__0_7685639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F10%2F03%2FFour_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes_into_tax_611386_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1664713050%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DI6CNTxRzltDqbgkjHZmc4O59NEA","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Ffour-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco"}},"createDate":"Oct 03 2019 05:17AM PDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KTVU"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_431133544_431140869_173835",video:"611386",poster:"https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/Four_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes__0_7685639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Four%2520dead%2520when%2520wrong-way%2520driver%2520crashes%2520into%2520taxi%2520in%2520San%2520Francisco.%2520Cristina%2520Rendon%2520reports",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ktvu.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/10/03/Four_dead_when_wrong_way_driver_crashes_into_tax_611386_1800.mp4?Expires=1664713050&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=I6CNTxRzltDqbgkjHZmc4O59NEA",eventLabel:"Four%20dead%20when%20wrong-way%20driver%20crashes%20into%20taxi%20in%20San%20Francisco-431140869",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ktvu/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ktvu.com%2Fnews%2Ffour-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:cristina.rendon@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/four-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco">Cristina Rendon, KTVU</a>, <a href="mailto:archarles1@yahoo.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/four-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco">KTVU Staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 03:38AM PDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-431133544"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 05:17AM PDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 05:23AM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-431133544" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431133544-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431133544-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/4%20DEAD4_1570101839451.PNG_7685573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431133544-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Four people were killed, when a wrong-way driver crashed into a taxi on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Oct. 3, 2019 </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/4%20DEAD4_1570101839451.PNG_7685573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431133544-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Wrong-way crash in SF"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/4%20DEAD_1570101927333.PNG_7685576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431133544-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Wrong-way driver crashes in SF 4"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/4%20DEAD3_1570101876172.PNG_7685574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-431133544-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Wrong-way driver crash in SF 2"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-431133544-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/4%20DEAD4_1570101839451.PNG_7685573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Four people were killed, when a wrong-way driver crashed into a taxi on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Oct. 3, 2019" title="Wrong-way crash in SF"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Four people were killed, when a wrong-way driver crashed into a taxi on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Oct. 3, 2019</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/4%20DEAD_1570101927333.PNG_7685576_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Four people were killed, when a wrong-way driver crashed into a taxi on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Oct. 3, 2019" title="Wrong-way driver crashes in SF 4"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Four people were killed, when a wrong-way driver crashed into a taxi on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Oct. 3, 2019</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/4%20DEAD3_1570101876172.PNG_7685574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Four people were killed, when a wrong-way driver crashed into a taxi on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Oct. 3, 2019" title="Wrong-way driver crash in SF 2"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Four people were killed, when a wrong-way driver crashed into a taxi on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Oct. 3, 2019</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431133544');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/4%20DEAD4_1570101839451.PNG_7685573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Four people were killed, when a wrong-way driver crashed into a taxi on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Oct. 3, 2019" title="Wrong-way crash in SF"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/4%20DEAD_1570101927333.PNG_7685576_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Four people were killed, when a wrong-way driver crashed into a taxi on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Oct. 3, 2019" title="Wrong-way driver crashes in SF 4"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/4%20DEAD3_1570101876172.PNG_7685574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Four people were killed, when a wrong-way driver crashed into a taxi on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Oct. 3, 2019" title="Wrong-way driver crash in SF 2"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/four-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco" data-title="Four dead in wrong-way driver crash in SF" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/four-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco" addthis:title="Four dead in wrong-way driver crash in SF" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/four-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Cristina\x20Rendon\x2c\x20KTVU\x2cKTVU\x20Staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431133544" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU/BCN)</strong> - Four people were killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into a taxi on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.</p><p>The collision occurred just before 12:30 a.m., north of Candlestick Point and just south of Third Street, Officer Bert Diaz said. </p><p>Multiple reports came in of a Volkswagen going the wrong way on the northbound freeway, first at the I-280 junction and then near the Candlestick Park off-ramp.</p><p>Diaz said at 12:29 a.m., a CHP unit came across a two-vehicle collision at Paul Avenue involving the Volkswagen and Ford Escape taxi.</p><p>Diaz said the driver of the Volkswagen was identified as a woman between 30 and 40, while the taxi driver, was a man in his 60s.</p><p>There were a man and a woman riding in his car. All four people in the crash were pronounced dead at the scene. The collision occurred in the No. 4 and 5 lanes, Diaz said.</p><p>One of the passengers in the taxi was also ejected. The CHP is investigating the possibility that the Volkswagen driver and one of the taxi's passengers were not wearing seat belts.</p><p>All traffic on northbound Highway 101 is being diverted off at Third Street as the CHP investigates the crash. Diaz said investigators are working to determine whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision.</p><p>There is no estimated time of reopening for the northbound freeway. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story431133544 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story431133544 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-431133544",i="relatedHeadlines-431133544",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8338_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8338"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/politics/trump-says-san-francisco-used-to-be-a-great-city-pelosi-should-focus-on-her-own-district" title="Trump says San Francisco 'used to be a great city', Pelosi should focus on her own district" data-articleId="431104871" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Trump_says_San_Francisco_used_to_be_a_gr_0_7685068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Trump_says_San_Francisco_used_to_be_a_gr_0_7685068_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Trump_says_San_Francisco_used_to_be_a_gr_0_7685068_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Trump_says_San_Francisco_used_to_be_a_gr_0_7685068_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Trump_says_San_Francisco_used_to_be_a_gr_0_7685068_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In a fiery impromptu news conference in the Oval Office, President Trump railed against San Francisco Congresswoman and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for leading the impeachment inquiry, adding that she should worry more about her own district. Pelosi s" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump says San Francisco 'used to be a great city', Pelosi should focus on her own district</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Greg Lee </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 07:31PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 07:37PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In a briefing Tuesday from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Governor Gavin Newsom and California in general.</p><p>Trump told reporters San Francisco, "used to be a great city." </p><p>"She should focus on her own district. Do you see what's happening in her own district? We call it tent city. It's terrible," Trump said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/candlelight-vigil-in-san-jose-to-honor-fallen-texas-sheriff-deputy" title="Candlelight vigil in San Jose to honor fallen Texas sheriff deputy" data-articleId="431120719" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Candlelight_vigil_in_San_Jose_to_honor_f_0_7685519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Candlelight_vigil_in_San_Jose_to_honor_f_0_7685519_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Candlelight_vigil_in_San_Jose_to_honor_f_0_7685519_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Candlelight_vigil_in_San_Jose_to_honor_f_0_7685519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Candlelight_vigil_in_San_Jose_to_honor_f_0_7685519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A slain deputy is remembered as a trailblazer in the Sikh community. KTVU's Azenith Smith reports law enforcement officers in the South Bay said the killing of 42-year-old Sandeep Dhaliwal is being felt around the country. A candlelight vigil was hel" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Candlelight vigil in San Jose to honor fallen Texas sheriff deputy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Azenith Smith, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 10:37PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A candlelight vigil was held in San Jose on Wednesday night for a sheriff deputy from Texas who was killed in the line of duty.</p><p>42-year-old Sandeep Dhaliwal was laid to rest in Houston after he was gunned down during a traffic stop last week. The deputy was known as a trailblazer in the Sikh community.</p><p>Music, prayers and candles filled the entrance of the Sikh Gudwara in San Jose. More than 100 people gathered to celebrate the life of Texas sheriff deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/california-wildfires/gov-newsom-signs-22-wildfire-related-bills" title="Gov. Newsom signs 22 wildfire related bills" data-articleId="431123895" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Gov__Newsom_signs_22_wildfire_related_bi_0_7685295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Gov__Newsom_signs_22_wildfire_related_bi_0_7685295_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Gov__Newsom_signs_22_wildfire_related_bi_0_7685295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Gov__Newsom_signs_22_wildfire_related_bi_0_7685295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Gov__Newsom_signs_22_wildfire_related_bi_0_7685295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="With the two-year anniversary of the North Bay firestorm a week away, 22 wildfire bills were signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday. KTVU's Debora Villalon reports they address prevention and response, plus oversight of PG&E." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Newsom signs 22 wildfire related bills</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Debora Villalon, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 11:39PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With the two-year anniversary of the Northern California firestorm approaching, almost two dozen wildfire bills have been signed by Governor Newsom. </p><p>They address prevention and response, plus new oversight on power companies, including PG&E. </p><p>"These are statewide problems, although it started in the North Bay, it's statewide," said State Senator Bill Dodd, of Napa, whose district was ravaged by the Atlas Fire.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/four-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/03/4%20DEAD4_1570101839451.PNG_7685573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Four people were killed, when a wrong-way driver crashed into a taxi on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Oct. 3, 2019" title="Wrong-way crash in SF"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Four dead when wrong-way driver crashes into taxi in San Francisco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/california-wildfires/gov-newsom-signs-22-wildfire-related-bills"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Gov__Newsom_signs_22_wildfire_related_bi_0_7685295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Gov__Newsom_signs_22_wildfire_related_bi_0_20191003055231"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gov. Newsom signs 22 wildfire related bills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/sf-poet-and-activist-janice-mirikitani-honored-by-japanese-government"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/SF_artists_activist_Janice_Mirikitani_ho_0_7685297_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="SF_artists_activist_Janice_Mirikitani_ho_0_20191003061752"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>SF poet and activist Janice Mirikitani honored by Japanese government</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-investigates/personal-medical-files-discovered-unshredded-and-dumped-at-landfill"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_20191003055738"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Personal medical files discovered unshredded and dumped at landfill</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2773"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2773_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2773_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431133544'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0559_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0559"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3966_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3966"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/california-wildfires/gov-newsom-signs-22-wildfire-related-bills" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Gov__Newsom_signs_22_wildfire_related_bi_0_7685295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Gov__Newsom_signs_22_wildfire_related_bi_0_7685295_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Gov__Newsom_signs_22_wildfire_related_bi_0_7685295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Gov__Newsom_signs_22_wildfire_related_bi_0_7685295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Gov__Newsom_signs_22_wildfire_related_bi_0_7685295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Gov. Newsom signs 22 wildfire related bills</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/sf-poet-and-activist-janice-mirikitani-honored-by-japanese-government" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/SF_artists_activist_Janice_Mirikitani_ho_0_7685297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/SF_artists_activist_Janice_Mirikitani_ho_0_7685297_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/SF_artists_activist_Janice_Mirikitani_ho_0_7685297_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/SF_artists_activist_Janice_Mirikitani_ho_0_7685297_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/SF_artists_activist_Janice_Mirikitani_ho_0_7685297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SF poet and activist Janice Mirikitani honored by Japanese government</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-investigates/personal-medical-files-discovered-unshredded-and-dumped-at-landfill" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Personal_medical_files_discovered_unshre_0_7685523_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Personal medical files discovered unshredded and dumped at landfill</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/candlelight-vigil-in-san-jose-to-honor-fallen-texas-sheriff-deputy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Candlelight_vigil_in_San_Jose_to_honor_f_0_7685519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Candlelight_vigil_in_San_Jose_to_honor_f_0_7685519_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Candlelight_vigil_in_San_Jose_to_honor_f_0_7685519_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Candlelight_vigil_in_San_Jose_to_honor_f_0_7685519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Candlelight_vigil_in_San_Jose_to_honor_f_0_7685519_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Candlelight vigil in San Jose to honor fallen Texas sheriff deputy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/diaz-hits-2-homers-rays-beat-a-s-5-1-in-al-wild-card-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Rays_beat_A_s_5_1_in_AL_wild_card_game_0_7685293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Rays_beat_A_s_5_1_in_AL_wild_card_game_0_7685293_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Rays_beat_A_s_5_1_in_AL_wild_card_game_0_7685293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Rays_beat_A_s_5_1_in_AL_wild_card_game_0_7685293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/02/Rays_beat_A_s_5_1_in_AL_wild_card_game_0_7685293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Diaz hits 2 homers, Rays beat A's 5-1 in AL wild-card game</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3374_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3374"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3374_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3374_MOD-AD-KTVU_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431133544'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8759_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8759"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KTVU-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431133544');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8759_MOD-AD-KTVU_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431133544'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/local-news">Local</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/mornings">Mornings on 2 </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/sports">Bay Area Sports </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires">California Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ghost-ship-warehouse-fire">Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/golden-state-killer">Golden State Killer </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/flight-delays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ski-report-20">Ski Report</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-weather/id778993053?mt=8">Weather App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/specials">Specials</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42CQF2cvqMw&t=6s">Strands of Truth </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fqwvaaPjtk&t=393s">Priced Out</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/housing-and-homeless">Homelessness in the Bay Area</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyRo4l0NrKIesMOY2v1Lh4RslTlsW2mML">Barbershop </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/unsolved">Unsolved </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/donate-one-warm-coat-for-winter-warmth">One Warm Coat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community/send-us-your-ideas-for-bay-area-people">Nominate a Community Hero </a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/what-s-on-fox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">KTVU Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/jobs/jobs-at-ktvu">Jobs at KTVU </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/ktvu"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/KTVU"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest"><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-pinterest icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVhtkN7-c8mA8GXEoxS4YQw"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>KTVU News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-san-francisco-oakland/id337606352?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cmgdigital.ktvutvhandset" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>KTVU FOX 2 Weather & Radar</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-fox-2-weather-radar/id778993053?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvu.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">EEO Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3374_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3374",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3374\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-4\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffour-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3966_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3966",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3966\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffour-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8338_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8338",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8338\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffour-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2773",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2773\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffour-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8759_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_8759",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_8759\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffour-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0559_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0559",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0559\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffour-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffour-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_",portletId:"101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffour-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco\x26_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_urlTitle\x3dfour-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco\x26_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0522_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0522",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0522\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffour-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3830_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_3830",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_3830\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffour-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2ZijBrG1w7bD\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffour-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9290",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d449072\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9290\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Ffour-dead-when-wrong-way-driver-crashes-into-taxi-in-san-francisco"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.ktvu.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1564556152000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"#",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"#",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script><script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"18 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script><!-- FacebookPixel Code --><script>!function(h,a,i,c,j,d,g){if(h.fbq){return}j=h.fbq=function(){j.callMethod?j.callMethod.apply(j,arguments):j.queue.push(arguments)};if(!h._fbq){h._fbq=j}j.push=j;j.loaded=!0;j.version="2.0";j.queue=[];d=a.createElement(i);d.async=!0;d.src=c;g=a.getElementsByTagName(i)[0];g.parentNode.insertBefore(d,g)}(window,document,"script","//connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js");fbq("init","350544421807155");fbq("track","PageView");</script><noscript><imgheight="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=350544421807155&ev=PageView&noscript=1" /></noscript><!-- End FacebookPixel Code --> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script type="text/javascript" src="http://coxtv.us.intellitxt.com/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid=6095"></script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>