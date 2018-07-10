Four horses die in Morgan Hill wildfire

- A wind-whipped grass fire spread quickly consuming several outbuildings on ranch land in the South Bay. Four horses died in the blaze. Two separate fires six miles apart kept fire crews busy Tuesday afternoon.

The first fire broke out about 2 p.m. on ranch land outside Morgan Hill. It was called the Hale Fire. The second fire started about an hour later to the north at Santa Teresa County Park in South San Jose and was called the Curie Fire. By Wednesday morning, the Curie Fire had burned 100 acres and was 90 percent contained.

Cal Fire spent the evening mopping up a stable on Hale Avenue in Morgan Hill where four horses died unable to escape the fast moving flames. One horse did make it out safe although other animals are missing.

The fire quickly burned across 40 acres engulfing three outbuildings including barns and vehicles.

Cal Fire attacking the flames from the air repeatedly dropping water and fire retardant.

“As you can tell it's very windy,” said Jim Crawford of Cal Fire. “It’s a dry, warm afternoon and so this is typically what we see with this weather in South County.”

Soon after the fire in Morgan Hill, the Curie Fire began in south San Jose quickly burning across 100 acres of grass land.

“It seems like it was a high fire day doesn't it,” said Capt. Mike Van Elgort of San Jose Fire. “This fire came in right at three o'clock, basically on the edge here right at Santa Teresa County Park, threatening a large number of homes in South San Jose.”

The fire came dangerously close to homes including Anne and Jim Carlson’s home. It sits right against the hillside. They packed their car with valuables just in case.

The fire also prompted evacuations at a nearby IBM research building and girls camp at Muriel Wright School. The Curie Fire was also wind driven. Firefighters also battled the steep terrain and hot, dry conditions. Cal Fire air support was crucial in stopping the fire's spread.

“It is almost impossible in some areas, some vehicles can't get there,” said Capt. Van Elgort. “Hand crews take a long time to hike in there. Cal Fire has been integral. Without them, I think the fire would have gotten a lot bigger.”

The newly charred hillsides in the South Bay are an indication fire season is well upon us and likely not letting up anytime soon.

“There’s a lot of at risk wild land areas that quickly can become fast moving fire,” said Capt. Van Elgort. “The weather conditions are only going to get worse as we move through the summer months.”

