Dread the gym? Reprogram your thinking to excel

Ready to get back in the gym? If you want to keep your New Year’s Resolution, a new study provides a science-backed trick that will keep you from throwing in the towel. You have to get a little uncomfortable if you want to see changes in your body and in your health. One of the discomforts of working out? The sweat.

But it turns out that heat is no match for the power of the human mind. According to a new study, we can make significant strides in our heat tolerance during exercise- just by telling ourselves we’re doing well. You know, like a lie (or “positive self-talk.)

We CAN stand the heat and stay in the gym. We have a feeling that applying this positive attitude can probably help us in areas outside of physical fitness as well. Watch the video above to see more about the study and why believing you can do it is half the battle.